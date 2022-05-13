LETTERS: George P. Bush endorsement; and the lack of competition

Waning competition

I'm getting more and more concerned about all the citizens who stay in their bubble and refuse to see what's really going on right out in the open. In the letter titled "Economics 101" (March 23), Berry Muhl said it correctly, "in a properly competitive market, firms increase market share by decreasing prices," which is true. However, this country is far from a properly competitive market. The corporations in this country don't have any real competition. There are very few corporations in each industry "competing," so they control their whole market. They have realized it's better to give us fewer options, so that when one raises their prices, their "competitors" do as well, we all have to buy from one of them. Why? Because then they all get richer. These major corporations have admitted to raising prices, just because they can, in their shareholder calls, which are public. So, if you have closed yourself off so much that you have not heard these, maybe you should quit opining about who should and shouldn't be voting. This is supposed to be a representative government, so everyone gets a vote. Those that don't feel that everyone should get a vote are un-American and against democracy. Those that vote for politicians who pick their voters, instead of the other way around, are un-American and against democracy.