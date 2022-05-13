LETTERS: George P. Bush endorsement; the failures of market competition

Waning competition

I'm getting more and more concerned about all the citizens who stay in their bubble and refuse to see what's really going on right out in the open. In the letter titled "Economics 101" [March 23], Berry Muhl said it correctly: "In a properly competitive market, firms increase market share by decreasing prices," which is true.

However, this country is far from a properly competitive market. The corporations in this country don't have any real competition. There are very few corporations in each industry "competing," so they control their whole market. They have realized it's better to give us fewer options, so that when one raises their prices, their "competitors" do as well; we all have to buy from one of them. Why? Because then they all get richer. These major corporations have admitted to raising prices, just because they can, in their shareholder calls, which are public.

So, if you have closed yourself off so much that you have not heard these, maybe you should quit opining about who should and shouldn't be voting. This is supposed to be a representative government, so everyone gets a vote. Those that don't feel that everyone should get a vote are un-American and against democracy. Those that vote for politicians who pick their voters, instead of the other way around, are un-American and against democracy.

Shelby Weber, Waco

Bush for AG

Citizens for Pro-Life Action is pleased to announce our steering committee's unanimous endorsement of George P. Bush for Texas attorney general in the Republican runoff election on May 24.

Bush says that though he loves his family, he is "his own man" and that they don't speak for him: "I speak for myself."

To highlight that contention, Bush has done something that no one in his family has ever done — he has made a public commitment to: "... never vote for, support, or endorse any candidate for public office who embraces a pro-abortion ("pro-choice") public policy position."

Bush sent us his signed copy of the pro-life pledge. He affirms his support for the overturn of Roe v. Wade (abortion "rights") and Obergefell v. Hodges (same-sex marriage).

Incumbent Ken Paxton is embroiled in a number of moral and legal quagmires. Under current indictment for securities fraud, Paxton is also being investigated by the FBI for bribery and obstruction of justice, in regard to covering up his adulterous affair.

Paxton was presented with the pro-life pledge in September 2021 after the local Republican Club luncheon at Knox Hall, and he refused to sign it. His aide said, "We'll get back to you." Sadly, we have heard nothing from Paxton since that time.

Bush was born in Texas and graduated from Rice University with a degree in history. He got his law degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Bush served 10 years as a Navy Reserve intelligence officer, both in Afghanistan and on the U.S.-Mexico border, surveilling drug cartels, etc.

He is committed to completing the border wall and has aided Gov. Greg Abbott in that effort, publicly stating his support for the Trump-era policies on immigration and border control.

Please join Citizens for Pro-Life Action in voting for George P. Bush in the May 24 runoff election for attorney general.

Warren Fain, Waco