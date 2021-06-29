LETTERS: 'Ghoulish' TV news, open carry, Baylor inclusion and Werner's hiking trips

If it bleeds
I understand that the collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida is important news. In addition, updating the progress being made and methods used by first responders to search for those in the building who may still be alive is worthy of coverage. However, the repetitive interviews of emotionally distraught family members is not newsworthy. It is ghoulish, exhausting and turns news into a melodramatic soap opera.
As research in my discipline — communication — documents, while these interviews may help news outlets expand their audience and thus make more money, they are inappropriate. This rhetorical practice, of course, is hardly new or unexpected. For many years news networks have intentionally exploited the emotional outpouring of people experiencing traumatic events, knowing that this would titillate their viewers — much as people can’t look away when there are automobile crashes on a highway. The networks’ tendency is to stick a microphone in the face of victims and ask them: “How does this [the traumatic event] make you feel?” This preying on people’s loss and heartache is cruel.
Sadly, I have little hope that news networks will eliminate this practice. As long as it has the potential to increase viewership, we should expect more of the same: If it bleeds, it leads.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin
Got it all wrong
In response to Todd Cantrell’s letter [Sunday Trib], Mr. Cantrell, you have it all wrong. Baylor University invites human beings of all kinds to join its community. They invite people to not only learn but to become a part of the university dialogue regarding faith, science, social science, etc.
If they desire this open, loving, nurturing and welcoming environment, of course they should come. If they enter the debate as to whom God’s and Jesus’ love extends to in this world, we do not condemn them but congratulate them to challenge us all about our faith.
A university by definition is a place for all of us to learn and grow and, yes, even reconsider our beliefs, whether we are students, professors or administrators. We are all enriched by such discussions.
Ron Beal, Waco
Welcome pause
John Werner never fails to wake up my senses. After I read the first section of the Trib this morning and my subsequent prayers for people in Waco, this country and the world, I opened the sports section.
As if in a direct and immediate answer to my prayers I saw a calming presence to start the day, a spectacular picture from one of Werner’s hiking treks to Colorado. I can’t speak for any other reader, but I really needed this pause this morning. Thanks to the Trib and John Werner.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Vacation plans?
The governor of Texas has just signed a law that says anyone can carry a gun in Texas. One does not even get an inspection. Just put your gun or guns on and go. Visitors, are you sure you want to spend some time in Texas? Is Texas really on your vacation list? Maybe if no one comes and Texas businesses start losing lots of money, common sense might come back in Texas.
Jim Denton, Waco