LETTERS: 'Ghoulish' TV news, open carry, Baylor inclusion and Werner's hiking trips

If it bleeds

I understand that the collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida is important news. In addition, updating the progress being made and methods used by first responders to search for those in the building who may still be alive is worthy of coverage. However, the repetitive interviews of emotionally distraught family members is not newsworthy. It is ghoulish, exhausting and turns news into a melodramatic soap opera.

As research in my discipline — communication — documents, while these interviews may help news outlets expand their audience and thus make more money, they are inappropriate. This rhetorical practice, of course, is hardly new or unexpected. For many years news networks have intentionally exploited the emotional outpouring of people experiencing traumatic events, knowing that this would titillate their viewers — much as people can’t look away when there are automobile crashes on a highway. The networks’ tendency is to stick a microphone in the face of victims and ask them: “How does this [the traumatic event] make you feel?” This preying on people’s loss and heartache is cruel.