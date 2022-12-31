LETTERS: Goldberg whiffs on Trump; Abbott stunt just cruel

Goldberg stinker

OK, Jonah Goldberg, do you prefer gasoline at $1.75 (occasionally $8.00 for California premium); way over 200,000 American fentanyl deaths in the President Biden era; a totally out of control border giving us MS-13 gangs operating freely in every state; resurgence of diseases long since stamped out of our country; massive child slavery traffic (the state trooper detachment in Hillsboro can fill you in); human trafficking to all the lower 48 states; all the TV coverage of men, women and children drowning in the river trying to get over here; and 17 Border Patrol suicides over the total despair at enforcing existing immigration law? I prefer the pre-Biden circumstances. Not to mention inflation.

Your caricature of former President Trump [“Post-presidency Trump just sad,” Dec. 29] is juvenile and dismisses the vastly better living and working conditions that existed pre-Biden, who, incidentally, when confronted with the lawless border and great difficulties working families are having, tossed it all off as “we have other problems to work on.” This just prior to his lengthy cruise (at taxpayer expense, of course) to a warmer clime, while New Yorkers are having numerous deaths due partly to his fossil fuel policies.

I am utterly appalled at your inability to get past your interpretation of Trump’s verbal and behavioral antics. I probably won’t vote for him, depending on other choices available. You’ve always had good, analytical columns. This one stinks.

Can’t you adopt the results-oriented Abraham Lincoln attitude embodied here and loosely paraphrased? “I will hold General McClellan’s horse if he will but bring me victories.”

Lee Harkins, Hillsboro

Cruel stunt

Is there no limit to Gov. Greg Abbott’s cruelty in political stunts? He had a busload of poor, homeless refugees (including children) dumped on the streets of Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather. These people had nothing but the shirts on their backs, and some were without shoes or long-sleeved shirts.

Why are so many Americans afraid of poor, homeless refugees? How do these desperate people represent any kind of threat to the comfort and well-being that most Americans are blessed to enjoy? Where is the outrage over this? Silence is acquiescence.

Gov. Abbott likes to talk about Christian values. It seems to me that Christian values begin with treating all human beings — regardless of class, race, religion, nationality, ethnicity or sexual identification — with empathy, compassion, dignity and decency.

I wonder if Gov. Abbott has ever read Hebrews 13:2 in the Bible. It says, “Don’t forget to welcome strangers. By doing that, some people have welcomed angels without knowing it.”

I believe the appropriate penitence for Gov. Abbott would be for him to spend a day personally visiting with these people and listening to their stories. Who knows, maybe he would encounter some angels among them.

Charles Reed, Waco