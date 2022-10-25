LETTERS: Good time to clean Lake Waco shoreline; women should be equal in church

Chance to clean

Now that the water level is drastically low at Lake Waco, a lot of structures from the remains of houses, boat launches and even a swimming pool that were covered when the lake was enlarged during the 1960s are appearing. On one of my hikes along the Lacy Point walking trails, I noticed a lot of rebar sticking up, broken roads and a swimming pool with a huge metal frame protruding three feet above the water. I’ve also noticed a lot of huge concrete structures along the shoreline that are very dangerous.

With the water levels being so low, this would be an opportune time for the Corps of Engineers to clear them out, especially the metal structures that are visible above the water.

Peter Hjelmstad Jr.

Waco

Spiritual equality

I was raised in a small conservative town, not uncommonly found in Texas, and only an hour’s drive from Waco. My parents made sure that I was surrounded by denominational influences, the Assemblies of God kind.

Recent encounters with harmful patriarchal agendas have led me to realize that the male pastors from my home church never preached about women in Christian leadership. When it came to female empowerment, they would host religious seminars which were conducted by and taught to the female sex. It would be advertised as a “women’s night,” which is how a majority of these congregations get away with their hidden discrimination. A few churches outright deny any positions of power to my gender, while most get to claim that they believe in equal rights by having women lead women. However, one will certainly never see a woman leading a co-ed convocation. If she does, it will assuredly be in the company of a man on the pulpit with her.

For those who would adhere to patriarchal standards, I would like to ask you two questions. If we read the same scriptures, recite the same prayers, and believe in the same God, then why would I not be equal to a man in my spirituality? If the “emotional” women obtain the world’s heart, what happens to your empathy?

1 Timothy 2:12 states, “I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.” One might believe that the interpretation of this verse is simple, but it’s more complicated than you might think. If taken in its historical context, then you should be aware that the writer, Paul, was addressing a church with corrupted female leaders who were not guiding in the Heavenly ways they should’ve adhered to.

Ava Chovanetz

Waco

For Dominguez

For the last few months, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Jessica Dominguez, the Republican candidate for justice of the peace in Precinct 5, which is mostly in South Waco.

The first thing that caught my attention was her dedication to the community. I learned of the volunteer work she has done. Over the months, I saw how intelligent she is. She has used her good judgment and even temperament to make decisions. She has demonstrated that she is a person of integrity with a heart for justice and fairness. She has reiterated many times how important it is that the people who will appear before her need to know that they are being heard.

Dominguez is the type of candidate we need to encourage. Please vote for her if she is on your ballot, and encourage those you know to do the same.

Lisa Dickison

Waco