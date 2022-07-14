LETTERS: GOP platform, not Trump, got my vote

GOP platform

I would like to respond to Cal Slonaker and Rob Snowden’s responses to my original letter [Letters, July 3].

For Slonaker: Just because I live in Texas does not mean I ride a horse, or own a cow or oil well, or carry a gun, so do not assume that I am aligned with everything the Republican Party does in Texas. I accept the fact that Biden was elected president of the United States by a majority of Electoral College votes. That’s it and Trump should get over it.

It is not such a bad idea that Texas should secede from the U.S. Then Texas can get the U.S. government to protect our borders and give us all kinds of economic support, we can sell oil to the U.S. and lower our cost of living because we, Texas, will be a separate nation between the U.S. and Mexico.

Gun control I could not care about less. The U.S. Constitution covers all that I need. I do worry about the Texas law that allows untrained people to carry a gun. That’s just dumb.

Climate change is a scientific proven cyclic change that has been going on since the keeping of records. I do support some kind of control to improve our air quality, but all nations have to spend their own money. Did you know that the U.S. has the best record of all countries for keeping air clean? That is why the Republican Party encouraged us to leave the Paris climate accords. It was just sucking us for money. Other countries, especially China, are not doing anything about clean air, so why should the U.S. give money to these countries?

I did not say anything about repealing the Voting Rights Act, so do not put words in my mouth.

For Snowden: Trump is not the Republican Party; he was president of the United States. I voted for the Republican Party by pushing the button for Trump. I do not care who leads the Republican Party — it’s the Republican platform that mostly agrees with my platform, the Ten Commandments. Millions of believers are a “horror show?” Can Snowden support this comment?

Our country under the period from 2016 to 2020 was not a disaster. Look around you — gas prices are highest in the last six years, the cost of groceries is sky high, IRAs are in the dumps, unemployment is the highest since Republicans, the southern border is a sieve and we’re giving our money away to countries that are in the Paris climate accord.

Fred Ouellette, Waco

Low-income void

There has been an increase of housing that was going to be used for low-income housing being turned into vacation rentals. Low-income housing is housing that is affordable for those that are below the median income for the city or country.

I think that the city should stop this business practice of buying the houses, as it is detrimental to our communities. By taking away this opportunity we could see an increase in homeless families.

Andrew Everett, Waco

Point the way

City of Waco, the streets need striping badly.

It’s becoming a hazard for the drivers along with the many infractions the drivers commit daily.

Jan Gentry, Waco