Playing with fire

Holding efforts to increase the debt limit hostage happens every time the Democratic Party is in the White House. There are several problems with this system, needless to say.

When the Republicans are in the Oval Office, they have no problem writing checks to their home districts for whatever reasons. Then they cut taxes so it’s harder to get income to pay their debts. Yes, the Democrats do their fair share of spending also, but they don’t turn around and use it as leverage to hold our country hostage.

This is not an issue for our parties to fight over. They are playing with an economic system that is more fragile than ever. They are playing with the lives of every American citizen. To let the debt limit go could theoretically end our capitalist system. Yes, we have debt, and yes, we need to make cuts and change our tax system, but no, we don’t do it at the most crucial time.

Why is there not a bipartisan committee working year-round every year on this? It shouldn’t come to this twice a year every year. Go to work, Congress. You are all overcompensated employees of the people. Do something for us. Both parties contributed to this mess, now quit playing with our lives and do your jobs.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway

Life is the point

In response to Cheryl Foster’s letter of April 30, the point of the pro-life movement is not to “punish the woman” by adding “physical pain … stigma and shame” to her situation. The point is also not to be “cruel” to the mother. The point is to prevent a human being from being murdered by chemicals, by being chopped up in the womb or by having its brain sucked out of its head. That’s the point.

And please, don’t tell me a baby in the womb is not a human. A cat in the womb is a cat. A dog in the womb is a dog. A human in the womb is a human.

Gene Griffin, Lorena

Here’s an idea

The whole Texas property tax system needs to be replaced. You complain to the tax appraiser and you get “our hands are tied by the law.” You complain to the city, county or school and you get “our hands our tied, we don’t determine your value.” You complain to legislators and get “we don’t determine your values or rates.” It’s a shell game.

The latest change to appease you is raising exemptions due to a huge budget surplus. Guess what happens when there is no more surplus or we can’t sustain it? That’s right, up goes your payment. This is just a cover-up of the root problem.

So here is a proposal for a new system to eliminate all that. When you buy a house, the purchase price sets your value to be taxed on. Put a small increase of 2% or a cost-of-living adjustment per year, whichever is less. This cannot be changed without a vote of all citizens. When you sell your house, the purchaser pays taxes on the purchase price. Make a new over-70 exemption that anyone over 70 pays zero school taxes. Make this new rule apply to rentals with the increase, maybe a larger minimum. Add a fee to all rentals of 10% per year to relieve landlords and ease the full tax increase to renters. If we need more money for schools add a percentage to the sales tax or allow casinos and use that income.

Now this may not be perfect, but the system we have now works for no one and no one is being held responsible. But I guess that’s why it was created that way.

Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco