LETTERS: Gov. Abbott exceeding his authority in a lot of areas lately

Abbott overreach

Sunday’s column by Mark and Lily Osler was both interesting and informative. Like most people, I don’t know enough about science, medicine and transgender matters to have an informed opinion concerning the appropriate state boundaries for such medical practices. But I am familiar with state government and laws concerning the powers of the governor of Texas.

I received a B.A. in political science from UT-Arlington, including a course in Texas government. I was part of a bipartisan local group that sought to reorganize the Texas Constitution to make it readable and understandable. (That proposal, sponsored by Rep. Doc Anderson, passed out of the House State Affairs Committee.)

I am concerned that Gov. Greg Abbott is issuing so-called “executive orders” in multiple areas that exceed his legitimate authority as governor of Texas. In the case referenced by the Oslers, Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled last Friday that Gov. Abbott has no authority to interfere in that case.

Last summer, Gov. Abbott was sued by La Joya ISD for issuing an “executive order” banning mask mandates in public schools, thereby interfering with the power of local school districts to protect the health and safety of students and staff. The lawsuit claims Abbott has no state power to ban mask mandates.

Abbott is now wasting $2 billion of taxpayer money by calling up the Texas National Guard to “guard the border.” Only the federal government has the authority to guard the border. This political stunt has created severe hardships for guardsmen called to active duty. They stand around all day doing nothing while neglecting their jobs, families and businesses. Some have lost their businesses.

In November, I plan to vote for Beto O’Rourke for governor.

Charles Reed, Waco

Editor’s note: The state Third Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in favor of La Joya ISD in upholding school districts’ ability to order mask mandates, as reporter Carl Hoover reported in Saturday’s Trib. The Waco and La Vega districts are party to a separate, similar suit which is pending.

Learn to turn

For the love of the now deceased common sense, please learn how to use a double turn lane! It’s not rocket science, people. Decide where you want to be after the turn and get in the appropriate lane. I’m so tired of almost getting run over by this basic lack of common sense.

Lisa Pigg, Woodway

Pray for Brittney

Thank you for publishing Greg Cote’s “Is Griner a prisoner of war?” column [March 16]. I have been very worried about Brittney since hearing the news of her detainment. I would hope that, as the women’s NCAA Tournament begins, that Baylor would pause 42 seconds before the game to pray for her safe return.

And as an added measure, as soon as we get her back, retire her jersey. Come on, Baylor. We can do this.

B. Scott Finnell,

Georgetown

Inflated profits

If we had an informed society, we would have tons of anger over price increases. The corporate owned media misleads the public into thinking that businesses have to raise prices because they pay their workers more. Inflation percentage has gone up to 8 percent, while wage increases barely reach 4 percent. That’s not the reason.

The real reason for price increases is profit. Nothing else. This should make the public angry for being slapped with inflation after a pandemic. But our bought media, as well as conservative outlets, keep many woefully misinformed.

John Vickery,

Norman, Okla.