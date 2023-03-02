Fixing higher ed

In response to Jacque Abron’s criticism of senators voting against student loan cancellation [Letters, Feb. 24], you need to go to the root cause.

First of all, a student loan is a legal loan agreement signed by the person borrowing our tax dollars and agreeing to pay it back. Personal responsibility I know is lacking these days along with easy government handouts, but that will just add to this thing called inflation by forgiving $400 billion or more in loans.

Secondly, the root cause is not the program, it’s the colleges. They look at it as a cash cow they can keep tapping with no blame. Have you ever heard of layoffs or downsizing or tuition being reduced at colleges? Let alone teaching skills where borrowers can get a job that affords them the ability to pay off the loan? Never.

To really fix this, we need education of parents and borrowers (students) about loans and ways to minimize debt. We need colleges to reasonably price education and be responsible in courses offered, and not keep adding more requirements which translates to more money for them. We need to educate more at the high school level skills that prepare more students for a job without a college degree. We need businesses to reduce or eliminate degree requirements. We need more awareness of jobs in trades that pay well and/or require some trade training to get good paying careers.

Handing out more money as a bailout is a bad idea. That just perpetuates the problem to another generation.

Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco

Pushover parents

There are a number of things that can be said about school choice, and these have been said for decades already — basically that whether in the form of private schools, charter schools, vouchers, etc., these are not the pluses that they are touted as being. There is not enough space here to rehash it all, but there are a few things that could briefly be said about Gov. Greg Abbott’s trip here.

To begin with, “school choice,” which sounds slick when said, refers to platitudes which are not new. For decades parents have mouthed that. For another, a perusal of history shows that private schools proliferated after the desegregation case of Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954, in order to thwart the law. In fact, there was an actual Southern Manifesto, which everyone should look up, defying the law. So again, there is nothing new here.

What is new is the reason Abbott came here, instead of any private schools in Houston or Dallas. It should be easy to see why he chose Temple. He and his handlers determined that he would not be much, if at all, opposed here. He doesn’t make any speeches at UT, where protests are emerging about his policies, as Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing now in Florida. Likewise, former President Donald Trump even had a rally recently in, of all places, Robstown, Texas.

Similarly, this likely doesn’t betoken something positive about Temple. Abbott perceived it as a pushover place to further his political ambitions.

Pamela Neal, Temple

Editor’s note: Gov. Abbott visited Central Texas Christian School in Temple on Feb. 20 for a “Parent Empowerment Night,” one of several such events he has been holding statewide.