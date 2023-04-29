Creeping control

I am a supporter of both public and private schools. My children and grandchildren have attended several of both.

However, I am not a supporter of public money for private schools, and here's why. Where government money goes, government regulation and control follows, and we don't need any more government interference or control in our lives. We have far too much already.

Sarilee Ferguson, Waco

Appraisals, avarice

I commend Mike Copeland for writing a very thorough and understandable article about appraisal notices in the Trib’s April 20 edition ["Residential appraisals up 10%"]. I’ve known Mike for many years and appreciate his reporting. Now, I’m going to request that he return to the appraisal district and drill down with true journalistic fervor with Joe Don Bobbitt over the amount of increase in appraisal value.

My home is 43 years old and my wife and I have lived here for 38 years. Last year I filed a protest and negotiated a small reduction in the 2022 appraised value based on issues that I could prove reduce the value. This year my appraised value notice showed an increase of 89% in improvement market value, a 46% increase in land market value, and an 85% increase in total market value, all in the same year that Bobbitt says that the residential market has cooled. MCAD capped my increase at exactly 10%, but using the new total market value, they can come back with annual increases of 10% for the next eight or nine years even if there is no further increase in market value.

There is no way that I could sell this property for the amount of the total market value they show. How many other McLennan County taxpayers were treated the same way? Yes, I will be filing another protest this year, more vehemently than last year.

Rick Charlton, Waco

* * *

Randy Reid writes incisive columns with a great depth of insight into real estate matters ["How not to cut property taxes," April 22], but I advise he should double up on his life insurance because his critics will want to kill the messenger. There are so many vested interests that I fear it will be very difficult to change anything.

Teachers may want to teach, but states, counties and cities want to tax, appraisers want to appraise, athletes must have new facilities, builders want contracts, lawyers want consultation on contracts, the school board wants to meet (new offices, anyone?) and so on. As Reid states, "our goal should be to be ranked in the top ten among states in one decade."

He also points out one solution to the "stock market of real estate" which is clearly caused by the Federal Reserve and its cycles of low interest rates and easy money . As he notes, to prevent the volatile rise and fall in "appraised values" by using some base level or "normative index" of values for real estate, homeowners might expect to see their appraisal values somewhat in line with an adjusted index of real estate values over time. One year and one market should not a valuation make.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco

Making her hurt

Just to clear up some of the headlines about the restrictions on the mifepristone medical abortion pill: Removing mifepristone from the procedure will not stop medical abortions, it will make them harder on the woman — less effective, more painful and riskier.

And that’s the point, isn’t it — to punish the woman? To add physical pain and more risk to the confusion, anguish, stigma and shame that the pro-birthers already inflict? The cruelty is the point.

Cheryl Foster, Waco