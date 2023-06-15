Charity & love

Not since King George III of England have we suffered from as much government tyranny as we have today. His total disregard for life and liberty of the people of this country was the sole reason for our revolting from England. Our founding fathers saw fit to replace a sole ruler with a representative form of government. So you ask, “How has that worked out?” Just look around you.

I believe there is as much discord today as there was 250 years ago. So what have we learned since then? I believe that all of us are cursed with three problems: ignorance, arrogance and greed. I contend you cannot legislate respect for the rights of others because of these three problems. Someone once noted that “It is the trust and the faith of the heart, nothing else, that makes both God and idol … To whatever you give your heart and entrust your being, that, I say is really your God.”

Most people have trouble believing in God because of his rules. These people choose self-indulgence and demand special treatment. They seek personal achievement and wealth. When that fails it is because of others. Then there are the people in the middle. There once was a popular phrase borrowed from someone who, at the very least, was a great teacher regardless of your religious affiliation: Many people choose to live by faith, hope and charity. It is our failing to deal properly with this last word which requires significant action on our part that creates many of the problems we now face. Today most people use the word love in the place of charity. The problem is people forget real love means putting others ahead of yourself. There are far too many people who worship politicians and celebrities like they were gods.

Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway

On/off button

One tactic of secular progressives is slamming social conservatives with epithets and name calling. They say we are hate-filled, science deniers, phobic and engaged in a war against this group or that.

In 2023, we are supposedly in a war against trans children. Progressives occasionally experience a setback when an expected ally rejects their deceptions. In early June, the U.K. National Health Service (socialized medicine) announced that puberty blockers for minors will be banned outside of clinical trials. And other transgender “treatments” for minors will have strict regulation.

This announcement is a blow for the “gender affirmative model,” which defends pharmaceutical interventions on young teens and preteens. They see stopping and starting puberty with drugs as without risk, like pushing an on/off button.

Like social conservatives, secular progressives can get themselves out on a limb in the eyes of middle America. Need I mention that Bud Light is no longer the best-selling beer in America? While the Bud Light episode is humorous, grooming and puberty blocking for minor children touches a nerve that is closer to the heart of millions of Americans than the beer they drink.

John Pisciotta, Waco