LETTERS: Grace Act bigger issue than city borders can limit

Free to speak

Though I wholeheartedly agree with my friend, Rick Allen, in his support of the Grace Act, I must take issue with that part of his Aug. 14 letter in which he seemingly argues that if you don’t live in Waco, you have no voice before the Waco City Council.

Though I don’t know Rick’s age, I believe we are of the same generation — the generation that spawned, among other great developments, the Free Speech Movement. Speaking solely as a student of the movement — I was all of 10 when it launched in 1964 — my understanding is that FSM proponents would never have considered limiting one’s expressed opinion based on one’s ZIP code.

I raise this because, in a small-world instance, I happened to be sitting next to Rick briefly before the start of the Aug. 2 council meeting. Did he know that I am not a resident of Waco? If so, would that have been grounds for my removal? If I’d chosen to speak on the Grace Act, would my out-of-city residency been reason enough for the council members to ignore me?

It would not be unreasonable to expect that non-Wacoans like myself would have little to no interest in matters pertaining to, say, a specific zoning ordinance, or regulations regarding trash pickup, etc. But when it comes to broader issues such as the Grace Act, or matters dealing with the environment, I would be hesitant to advise the council to limit speech to residents only. I cite the latter because just last month I was among those who spoke on behalf of the use of electric vehicles for Waco police — and until someone can prove to me that the exhaust from gas-powered engines will not adversely affect the air I breathe, I will continue to be a voice in this regard.

Moreover, as a self-described activist, I have spent many a day volunteering on political campaigns within the boundaries of Waco. Knowing full well that, as a Woodway resident, I would be unable to vote for them, I never had a candidate tell me that I could not contribute. Is it then not logical that the same applies as to whether or not I have a voice before them?

Lastly, Rick states that he has “never gone to Robinson, Woodway or Hewitt council meetings to tell them what they should do in their cities.” Fair enough. But know that should be his — or anyone else’s — choice to speak before these jurisdictions. If told he has no voice, I will be among the first to stand behind him, arguing for his ability to exercise his constitutional right of free speech.

David E. Skelton,

Woodway

Getting educated

As a retiree, I’ve questioned whether our money is well-spent retaining our subscription to your newspaper. After Saturday, I will gladly keep sending in these payments and consider it an investment in keeping up with all the news, not just headline-grabbing negativity. There’s no way around such stories, but to also have columnists like the thought-provoking Leonard Pitts, who wrote of the very real plight of climate change and what’s finally being done about it by our current leaders, gives me hope.

In the very same edition, guest columnist W. Richard Turner, a retired research chemist, sheds light on transgender issues and how to move forward in a kind, empathetic way toward people who had no choice in their genetic makeup.

Education is key to understanding. Your newspaper informs, and has been a wonderful springboard to greater knowledge.

Molly Yeates,

Woodway