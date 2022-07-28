LETTERS: GRACE Act comments by council member draw praise, criticism

Yes, step away

In Thursday’s paper, John Pisciotta outlined the history of the Waco City Council intervening to protect the rights and privacy of Waco women and their families. They are to be commended for their efforts in spite of the legal harassment from Pisciotta’s group. He then goes on to ask the city council to step away from the “intense battle over abortion.” This is exactly what the GRACE Act resolution is designed to do, so thanks for the endorsement.

Cheryl Foster,

Waco

Divisive ideas

I am very thankful that the kind of rioting and lack of respect for the law that we have seen in other cities, and that continues in places like Portland, have not affected us in Waco to the extent it has other places.

However, I have asked myself: How did these places get that way? Surely the people living there are not OK with people rioting in the streets and burning down their property and the places they work. So how did it come to this? I think it happened incrementally over time, one small seemly minimally effectual action after another. I’m sure people did not think it was good, but it wasn’t worth standing up to, and then they woke up one day and the rule of law had collapsed around them. By that time, there was nothing that could be done to stop it.

I am concerned it is starting in Waco because on July 19 Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer proposed the city of Waco implement something called the GRACE Act. This doesn’t make abortion legal, but it would limit the resources of the Waco police to investigate any crimes related to abortion. No matter what your views on abortion, this is not the way to handle the issue. The councilwoman doesn’t have to like the current state law and can work to change it at the state Legislature. However, directing law enforcement to not enforce the law and act to limit their capacity to enforce the laws she doesn’t like is subversive.

What will be proposed next? Let’s not give police the resources to enforce theft below $1,000, let’s not require bail. Heck, let’s just defund the police. A few years ago I would have thought these things impossible to be considered, much less implemented. What worries me is that this kind of action just increases the polarization of the people of Waco.

If the city of Waco does implement this GRACE Act, then the sheriff will set up a dedicated task force just to investigate these issues, and it escalates from there. This GRACE Act won’t help women access abortion care, it will only serve to mobilize the other side to fight. Then before you know it, people who just want to live their lives and be left alone (most of us) are forced to pick a side between these crazy zealots.

The law is the only thing that protects us from these people. If the councilwoman wants to protect women, this is not how to do it. If she wants to bring more polarization to Waco, then she is on track.

Nat Green,

Waco