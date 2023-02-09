Just add grace

The New Year’s Day column by Baylor University professor A. Christian Van Gorder [“A year of self-improvement”] was missing some context.

While Van Gorder showed the world’s great religions to have some things in common — “a moral compass ... ethical guidelines,” etc. — he failed to note the distinct differences that reveal more contrasts than similarities.

As an invited guest speaker to three of his semester-long world religions classes, I attempted to bring out the uniqueness of Christianity, in its claims, to Van Gorder’s students.

One of those unique aspects is grace. The Judeo-Christian tradition teaches that humans can only know the true and living God by grace through faith.

No other religion teaches that God has made a provision, through the sacrifice of his son, to bring sinful humans into right relationship with him based solely on grace through repentant faith. No works, no prayers, no striving for karma — nothing but his amazing grace.

A second unique aspect of Christianity is its founder’s claims. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Jesus’ close follower Peter adds, in Acts 4:12, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name, under heaven, given to men, by which we must be saved.”

My Roman history professor at Cal State Fullerton took questions after our final exam. Though an atheist, he cited Jesus of Nazareth as the most influential person in all of world history when queried.

He noted that Jesus’ disciples and their subsequent followers had: 1. elevated the status of women and slaves; 2. set up the first hospitals for the poor; and 3. set up the major universities of Europe.

When asked what he thought of Jesus’ followers’ claims about his divinity and the empty tomb of his resurrection, he replied, “I don’t know. I’ve never given it much thought.”

Jesus’ own statement in John 8:24 contrasts with his admission: Jesus was either God the Son, in human flesh, or a mere but influential man. “I told you that you would die in your sins. If you do not believe that I am the one I claim to be, you will, indeed, die in your sins.”

Jesus is the only founder/leader of a world religion to make such bold claims. He taught, lived, died and rose again to verify such claims.

Warren Fain, Waco

Cults and hippies

The story on Saturday’s Religion page [“Psychedelic churches in US push boundaries of religion”] is an insult to all organized Christian or God-based religions worldwide. It is promoting the use of unapproved drugs or potions that seem to rival the LSD and related drugs used by cults and hippies of another generation. The “highs” the users seem to get are referred to as a religious experience.

It is not surprising that the so-called “stars” and celebrities who many Americans seem to worship such as Aaron Rodgers, Will Smith and Prince Harry wish to try this out. Many people tend to worship “gods” in our society who may just be devils in disguise. It probably won’t be long before Tom Brady, Tom Cruise, LeBron James and other stars find the way to the “ayahuasca retreats.” When these “stars” look in the mirror to worship their narcissistic images, they will most likely see the face of Satan looking back. Is the Waco Trib attempting to promote this “godless” religion?

Bill McBride, Woodway