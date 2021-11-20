LETTERS: Great Veterans Day parade; standard GOP line

Michael Jones, Waco

Young vets needed

We as a nation are in a very trying time these days. We have come through political strife, a pandemic crisis and way too many questionable decisions on our personal rights over the last two years or so.

With all that in mind, we as a community, under the leadership of Stan Parker and with many volunteers, did put on a very respectable Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. The participants were many and there were a lot of good folks on the sidewalks to enjoy the parade.

Recently, I wrote a column mentioning that usually it is the veterans who put the parade together. That was a statement and not a complaint. I have personally participated in this parade since 1989 and worked on it since 1992. I do so not for my ego but to ensure there is a parade for those who deserve it.

If I were to have a “bucket list” in life, it would include every veteran watching the parade from the sidewalks being in the parade itself. Yes. I know there are those who cannot do so physically.