I read Gary Johnson’s letter in the Thursday Trib [“Correct numbers”] and wanted to make a couple of points.

First, the Green New Deal is not any kind of law. It was a roughly 14-page framework that makes suggestions to eventually get to 100% renewable energy, giving time for industries to transition while guaranteeing jobs.

Second, as of 2022, there are 2,668 billionaires with a combined wealth of $12.7 trillion (source: Forbes magazine’s “World’s Billionaires” list). So, if we did take all their wealth, we could do a decent down payment on the debt, but the debt itself is complicated, as some debt is good to have, such as debt that builds infrastructure for roads, waterways and power lines — the not-so-flashy things that need to be paid for.

The problem with conservative party members is that they still believe trickle-down economics works. If it had worked when Reagan’s administration pushed for it, we would not have the financial problems of today. The problem with liberal party members is that they think taxing the rich is the silver bullet.

They’re both wrong in thinking there is only one solution. We need Democrats to push for higher taxes on the ultra wealthy to increase revenue for the government and we need Republicans to check spending so we’re not wasting money. The tribalism that is prevalent in our republic is part of what is hindering true progress in the U.S.

Rusty Shackleford,

Robinson

Kids at Lions Park My wife and I moved to Waco in 1992 from Flint, Michigan. We bought our home across from then-Lake Air Middle School. I worked at TSTC and joined the Waco Founder Lions Club. I was impressed with Lions Park and its commitment for the children of Waco. Then the park had a train, swimming pool, tennis courts, miniature golf and Kiddieland. I served as Lions president and was a member of the park board.

Opportunities changed and circumstances forced closure of the pool, giant slide and conversion of the tennis courts to go-karts. Local organizations funded improvements, i.e. the Junior League merry-go-round. Other kiddie rides were added. At all times the park was for the kids.

The recent public interest meetings seem to plan for a more multi-generalization use of the park. I believe the primary use should remain for the kids. The memories generated by use of Lions Park has been primarily by the kids. What do adults derive from use of the park? They watch the kids have fun!

I say keep the focus on the kids.

Robert G. Kinney, Waco

A simple request

A Memorial Day request from those who gave it all

You called and I answered, I gave my all.

I left my books, my desk, my machine, my store.

I even left Mom, Dad, my wife and kids.

My entire family.

I put my life on hold Because you needed me.

I did not hesitate to Answer your call.

I went to foreign lands Without question on your command.

There too, I left many things behind- My foot, my leg, my arm, my eyes.

Yes, even my mind.

I left my life, my family, My happiness.

Now I am asking for help, for me and mine.

Please dear God,

Don’t let America turn its’ back on me.

Please remember us all as we gave you our all.

Bill Mahon, Waco