LETTERS: Grider's responsibility for his actions, getting our igloos ready

Robert Cervantes, Waco

Grab an igloo

One of the important topics that I covered as a professor was the physics of energy: resources, production and usage. Fossil fuels are now our main resources: natural gas, oil and coal. Hydroelectric and solar are minor sources. Nuclear and wind are the remaining resources.

As many of us have now experienced, wind is great — until what? Wind turbines freeze up and become giant icicles in winter storms, and with no wind, are useless. They require one hundred percent reliable backup at all times.

Some state that wind energy is less costly. Estimates on true costs vary widely — however, some estimate that the total cost of wind energy is two to three times that of fossil fuels. What brings the costs down are heavy local and federal subsidies, and tax credits. Wind produces about 2% of U.S. energy; it receives about 40% of all energy subsidies.

The real reason for using wind, reliably, is the depletion fossil fuels. One estimate states that at the current rates of world production, oil will run out in 53 years, natural gas in 54, and coal in 110.