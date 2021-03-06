LETTERS: Grider's responsibility for his actions, getting our igloos ready

Grider’s fault
Regarding Bill Whitaker’s “Did Capitol pawns get played on Jan. 6?” [Feb. 28], his take on the criminal complaint against Chris Grider assumes too much.
Whitaker’s words fall into the false dichotomy put in place by institutional racism: When white men are accused of crimes, society must consider their futures and the impacts to their families and communities over the criminal acts they commit. Black, indigenous and persons of color are instead judged on the basis of the criminal complaints themselves — without regard to how old the children will be when daddy finally gets out of prison.
Further, the idea that Grider had to be led astray because he is incapable of thinking for himself is laughable when — almost in the same breath — several column inches are devoted to Grider’s success in business. Which is it, Mr. Whitaker? Is Mr. Grider a mindless, subservient pawn or a shrewd entrepreneur?
While Grider may now regret getting caught participating in treasonous acts that led to the deaths of law enforcement officers, among others, he alone bears responsibility for the contents of the criminal complaint. “Did Capitol pawns get played on Jan. 6?” serves only to add noise to an already politically charged event and dress it up in a white hood.
Robert Cervantes, Waco
Grab an igloo
One of the important topics that I covered as a professor was the physics of energy: resources, production and usage. Fossil fuels are now our main resources: natural gas, oil and coal. Hydroelectric and solar are minor sources. Nuclear and wind are the remaining resources.
As many of us have now experienced, wind is great — until what? Wind turbines freeze up and become giant icicles in winter storms, and with no wind, are useless. They require one hundred percent reliable backup at all times.
Some state that wind energy is less costly. Estimates on true costs vary widely — however, some estimate that the total cost of wind energy is two to three times that of fossil fuels. What brings the costs down are heavy local and federal subsidies, and tax credits. Wind produces about 2% of U.S. energy; it receives about 40% of all energy subsidies.
The real reason for using wind, reliably, is the depletion fossil fuels. One estimate states that at the current rates of world production, oil will run out in 53 years, natural gas in 54, and coal in 110.
The next best energy source which the U.S. should expand is nuclear. In 2010 the U.S., under a previous president, cut a deal that allowed Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy agency, to acquire a controlling stake in Uranium One, a Canadian-based company with mining stakes in the western United States.
In 2021, the current president signed an executive order that canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, which would bring oil from Canada to the U.S.
Coal is needed to melt the steel to make cars, even electric cars, which are charged with electricity. And we worry about our cell phones not being charged?
Is it time to start teaching our children and grandchildren how to live in igloos?
Don Hardcastle, Waco