Our local paper

I graduated from high school early and started my “adult” life early being married with a year-old son and teaching elementary school at age 20.

Part of my “adult” life was reading the Waco Trib daily, starting with the sports section. I have continued reading and enjoying the Trib through the decades.

You have had/have so many excellent writers and photographers. I like the tactile feel of the newspaper with my breakfast.

I admire you at the Trib for keeping your paper alive amid all the challenges — especially the internet and loss of advertising revenue. Now we will enter a new era. Thank you again for finding a way to keep your excellent writers writing and covering our active and growing Heart of Texas. I will miss my superb paper person delivering my paper at 5 a.m. I will adjust to breakfast with my laptop reading the Trib’s award-winning writers and excellent contributors like Harry Harelik. Having a printed copy including obituaries of my beloved friends will be good.

Kudos to you all at the Waco Trib for finding a way to continue. I salute you.

Glenda Strum, Waco

* * *

I was disappointed as I read the letter I received in the mail regarding upcoming changes in the print edition of the Waco Tribune-Herald. I am a full seven-day-a-week subscriber. The daily crossword sustained me during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As a Waco resident of over 20 years, I have watched the Trib change ownership and management multiple times. I watched as the newsroom slowly began to diminish. I even grieved a little when the offices at 900 Franklin were sold.

I know that these decisions are financial and reflect the changing news industry. I myself catch most of my news via internet headlines. But I then go to the Trib for the whole story. My schedule does not always allow me to read my paper daily. Often, I read several editions at a time.

I believe that a free and local press is essential to our democracy. Of course, I also understand that a free and local press is not limited to print. But to me, there is something almost sacred about a local community paper.

Michele King, Waco

Moms shortchanged

We have been daily delivery subscribers to the Waco Tribune-Herald for many years.

This year I chose to surprise my husband and sister-in-law with a Mother's Day memoriam submission as they lost their beautiful Mom last year.

When we received the paper on Sunday, May 14, I was so disappointed and honestly heartbroken. I guess since there weren't many submissions this year, the Mother's Day in memoriams were a tiny side piece on the left strip of a page and were in black and white. Not to mention they were under "announcements" and one was even listed under "miscellaneous."

While I realize the cost of printing a paper has gone through the roof over the years and the subscriber list has fallen, the lost mothers deserve a colored, bright and pretty section. After looking through the paper more thoroughly I saw a section that was pink and so pretty, but it was titled "Buying a Business."

I feel the mothers in Heaven deserved much better and I definitely hope you keep this in mind when it's time for the Father's Day edition as they deserve something better as well.

Vicki Olivo, Waco