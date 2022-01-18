LETTERS: Guerrero didn't keep his word; Baylor hoops decline

Keeping our word

Today I saw a campaign sign that said, “Keep Charlie Guerrero Constable, Precinct 4." The thing about this is that he was appointed, not elected, to be the constable. The county commissioners appointed Guerrero only after Stan Hickey resigned (after being arrested) before his term was up. Since he was the only deputy for Hickey, the commissioners asked Charlie if he would be interested in finishing out the term with the stipulation that he would not run for the position when the term ended. Guerrero agreed to that stipulation, but as you see, he did not stand by that statement. Somewhere along the way, he decided to run for constable.