LETTERS: Guerrero didn't keep his word; Baylor hoops decline

Keeping our word
Today I saw a campaign sign that said, “Keep Charlie Guerrero Constable, Precinct 4." The thing about this is that he was appointed, not elected, to be the constable. The county commissioners appointed Guerrero only after Stan Hickey resigned (after being arrested) before his term was up. Since he was the only deputy for Hickey, the commissioners asked Charlie if he would be interested in finishing out the term with the stipulation that he would not run for the position when the term ended. Guerrero agreed to that stipulation, but as you see, he did not stand by that statement. Somewhere along the way, he decided to run for constable.
Now, I consider a man who can’t stand by his word is a man I don’t want to be in a job such as constable. Your word should mean something and to Guerrero it doesn’t seem to mean anything. Do we need a constable that doesn’t stand by his word? I don’t think so.
Ann Dickenson, Moody
Voting rights
It saddened me on Monday, the day when we honored Martin Luther King Jr., the United States Senate doesn't have the votes to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act — something that not only could be President Biden’s most significant piece of legislation but a landmark bill making sure future elections are free and fair.
King would have fought hard for this legislation and spoken forcefully about the Republican assault on voting occurring in so many states. He also would have argued vigorously that guaranteeing free voting is something our Founding Fathers believed was the most important thing the federal government can do. He would have recognized that, while each state has the right to regulate voting in their state, it is the responsibility of the federal government to make sure these regulations do not violate the basic tenets of the Constitution.
Unfortunately, two Democratic Senators and all Republican Senators do not understand this. Their inaction likely will lead to the end of our democracy.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin
Support HR 1474
The bipartisan Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Act (H.R. 1474) would provide much-needed relief for our nation's dementia caregivers.
I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families because I lost my mother and mother-in-law to Alzheimer's. I moved my mom to several facilities not only to ensure the best care but to be near her and help when needed. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law took my mother-in-law into their home to be her primary caregivers for the majority of her battle with Alzheimer's. Eventually a nurse was paid to assist. These acts took a toll on my family.
The Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Act would provide funds for training and support for unpaid caregivers of people living with all forms of dementia. The funds would support community health centers, senior centers and more, serving diverse communities to provide training and support for caregivers.
Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in asking Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, along with Rep. Pete Sessions, to support this bill that would greatly help their constituents and Texas communities.
Melody Lee, McGregor
Decline is on
I hope Queen Livingstone is feeling the pressure of the decline of Baylor women’s basketball. The LSU women are up to number 11.
John Cawthron Sr., McGregor