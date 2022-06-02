LETTERS: Guns are just pieces of metal, with no opinions

Absolute right

Anyone objecting to lawful gun ownership should reread the Second Amendment to our Constitution giving us the right to bear arms and to maintain a well-regulated militia. There must be a fairyland or third dimension out there that sees all our murderers, felons, etc. tripping over each other in their haste to obey any future law abolishing gun ownership and allowing the confiscation of weapons. Who would obey such a directive? Right. Only those who obey the law. Charlton Heston must have had a sense of current developments when he said that his weapon would only be taken from his cold, dead hands.

Juanita Case, Hewitt

Just metal

It’s a piece of metal. That piece of metal, a gun, has no mind to think, no feet to be mobile, no arms or hands to cause it to load ammo nor shoot. It’s a piece of metal, a mechanical device. Left alone, it just sits there as a piece of metal. Can anyone prove it acts all on its own to kill anyone or anything? I am waiting patiently, while my guns just lay in storage with no opinion.

Elaine Sonafrank, Waco

Missed signs

Every shooting spree has alerts. If the alerts were sounded, chances are the tragic incidents experienced would have been prevented or greatly reduced.

In the case of the Uvalde shooting, questions come to mind that seek answers. The first question that has been overlooked in all the write-ups I have seen is: Who sold this 18-year-old the guns and ammunition? When he bought enough ammunition to stock a police force, why were questions not asked? Why do you need two guns and so much ammunition? How did you get the money to buy two guns and all this ammunition? Did he use a credit card belonging to his parents or grandmother, who he shot? Why was the sheriff’s office or police department not notified? Is there a law that prevents these kinds of questions? If so, the law needs to be changed.

The sheriff, a deputy or police officer should have been available to interrogate this 18-year-old before making such a sale. What is the store policy for such a circumstance?

Then we learn that the school police officer was riding in his car and never confronted the shooter; the shooter walked through an unlocked door to enter the school. Then he walked into a classroom with a lock on the door. He locked the door and kept police in the hallway. Border Patrol officers drove 70 miles from Del Rio arriving at 12:15 p.m. and waited until 12:50 before entering the classroom. Supposedly, the delay was due to the inability to locate the master key to unlock the door. They could have blasted the door off its hinges with a few shots. It was a Border Patrol official who actually shot Salvador Ramos.

Harvey Meredith, Waco

Guns over kids

The time to stop the next mass shooting is right now.

I don’t want to hear that it’s “too soon” because it’s always too soon, because there are horrible shootings nearly every week.

Make it at least as hard to buy an AR-15 as it is to rent a car — minimum age 25, license, liability insurance. Or at least as hard as it is to go hunting or fishing — requiring a license.

We are the only nation that loves its guns more than its kids. Time to change that.

Sylvia Harrington, Waco