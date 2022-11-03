LETTERS: Halloween on Colcord just keeps growing; old and new converge in Waco







Colcord success

In these days of selfishness and clannishness like we have not seen in the 21st century, it is refreshing to see how a diverse group of volunteers can pull together to deliver good cheer and loads of sugar to youngsters all while keeping them and their grown-ups safe for three hours.

I am speaking of Halloween on Colcord. This is where four blocks of one of the heaviest trafficked avenues in Waco gets closed to cars for three hours. This is where the Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association board, our District 4 councilperson (Kelly Palmer), neighbors and nonprofits come together to deliver fun to kids from all over the county (yes, from all over the county, because there are not 2,500-plus children in Sanger Heights) a trick or treat extravaganza. We give graciously and unstintingly year after year because no matter our church affiliation or party allegiance, we all agree that kids deserve a night each year of unbridled joy and laughter (even a few screams of delight).

Now in its 12th official year, the city has proven to be a trustworthy partner (with police throughout the event as well as a setup and take-down street barriers crew), Keep Waco Beautiful supplied tools for cleanup, and we had new partners from six non-profit organizations that operate in North Waco as well as La Azteca ice cream and two for-profit food trucks that made a killing (pun intended).

All in all, a good time was had by everyone (even those of us on trash patrol the morning after).

Waco is a great place to live.

Rick Allen, Waco

Old and new meet

Few towns have a past as rich and varied as Waco, and fewer still have the level of pride that Wacoans do for their city. However, over the past couple of years, it is undeniable that Waco is not the same as it once was.

Where there were once old brick factories, now “urban-chic” buildings dominate downtown Waco, growing more numerous year by year. This melding of past and present has shaken Wacoans to their core. On one hand, Magnolia has brought a greater sense of safety and prosperity to downtown Waco, giving it a face-lift after years of sliding into disrepair. On the other, some people feel that the commercialization of such a small part of Waco is unjust, as is its displacement of longtime residents who can no longer afford to live downtown due to increasing rents. In short, Waco is the new focal point of the age-old battle of gentrification.

I believe that the question is, as always, much more complicated. While current residents are facing housing instability due to this wave of investment, that isn’t to say it has to be this way. Advocating for commonsense issues like rent control are simple ways to affect change in your area. When the time for local elections comes around, be on the lookout for candidates that champion this cause. With rent control, many cities have combated the negative effects of gentrification with great success.

Ultimately, gentrification is a natural process in the life of a city; it isn’t a matter of if it happens, it’s a matter of when. However, a question does still remain: Will we resist gentrification or will we embrace it and work to ensure all Wacoans can take part in this new chapter of Waco’s story?

John Grimsley, Waco