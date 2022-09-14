LETTERS: Happy 75th anniversary, Midway ISD

Midway turns 75

The academic year 2022-23 marks the 75th anniversary of Midway ISD. The school boards of Hewitt ISD and South Bosque ISD met in May and June of 1947 and voted unanimously to form the Midway Independent School District.

As time moved on a community grew around the school. On June 20, 1955, voters decided to incorporate and the village of Woodway was created with a population of 250 people. Today that village has grown into a master planned community of over 9,000 residents. I believe one of the key reasons for the emergence of Woodway was because of the strong academic reputation of the school district and the strength of its administrative leadership. Names such as Rice, Hill and Dameron set the stage for academic excellence at Midway. In my day, the school emphasized academics, discipline, respect and civility. We were there to get an education and discipline was enforced.

I was extremely pleased to read that the history of academic excellence continues at MISD. The Texas Education Agency gave MISD an A accountability rating and an overall score of 96 for the school year 2020-21. “[A]ll Midway campuses earned a B or higher and every single campus earned at least one distinction designation ... (which) acknowledge outstanding achievement in areas such as academic growth, postsecondary readiness, closing gaps, and academic achievement in English, reading, science, social studies and math,” the district said in a news release. Academic growth, achievement and postsecondary readiness are so important. According to E3 Alliance, “without a postsecondary credential you only have a 12% chance of having a job that pays a living wage within 6 years of high school.” Yes, academic growth and readiness are mission critical for our children.

I attended MISD starting in 1960 and graduated in 1967. As a young man I did not appreciate what MISD offered us. The emphasis was on the basics, or the three R’s: reading, writing and arithmetic. My teachers were preparing me for my future whether it was college or vocational training. And my parents, coaches and the administration all came together as one large family to supplement that guidance to push me and my classmates to do well in school and succeed in life. The educational foundation I received at Midway paved the way for whatever success I have had in life. For that I will be forever grateful.

As parents and grandparents, we have an obligation to educate our children. We must be involved in their lives and assist them every day in their educational pursuits. And we must support our teachers. Teaching is one of the most underappreciated and underpaid professions in the U.S. Teachers are preparing and building the foundation of the future for our children that will serve as the launching pad for their success in life. They are placing turtles on fence posts. We live in the best state in the United States. But Texas must do better in public education. According to USA Facts, Texas ranks 28th in average teacher salary and 42nd in spending per student. We must do better. To every teacher out there, we owe you a debt of gratitude for your service. Thank you.

Happy 75th anniversary, Midway ISD. Thank you for the educational preparation that got me to and through the next level. You helped this old turtle up on that fence post. I am proud to be a Midway Panther.

Craig Hester, Austin