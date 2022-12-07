LETTERS: Hard line in the sand much to ask of NATO members

Risky ultimatum

It was with great interest that I read Gary Johnson’s piece “Ultimatum needed to avert even bigger war” in Sunday’s Waco Trib and, while I agree with some of his points, I strongly disagree with his three ultimatums.

The premise that you can successfully issue an ultimatum to an irrational person is shaky at best. Putin’s words and actions show that he is anything but rational. Since insanity is a legal not a medical term, I won’t call Putin insane. Instead, I will just call him bats--- crazy.

While Article 5 of the NATO treaty does state that any attack on a NATO member in Europe or North America “shall be considered an attack against them all,” that does not mean any attack on a NATO member automatically triggers a state of war. In fact, according to former deputy assistant secretary of state Joel Rubin, “Article Five is an incredibly powerful diplomatic tool.” He goes on to say that “It gives options. It doesn’t give requirements.” To preemptively tell Russia that it would be considered an attack if any missile falls into a neighboring country, regardless which side fired the missile, would certainly violate the meaning of Article Five if not the letter of the article.

Article 5 is very concise. There must be an actual attack on a member nation for the article to be put into effect. Therefore, for an attack on any infrastructure within one of the warring nations to be an “attack on a NATO member” is tenuous at best and a violation of the charter at worst.

Finally, for an ultimatum to be effective, the entity delivering the ultimatum must be willing to follow it through with action. Otherwise, it is nothing more than an empty threat.

Does Johnson suggest that the 30 countries who make up NATO, 14 of which share a border with Russia, are willing to bet their very existence that a madman with his finger on the button of nuclear weapons will accept such an ultimatum as the one Johnson suggests?

Bill Mears, Waco

Minimal sacrifice

Many thanks to Gary Johnson for his excellent column Sunday regarding support for Ukraine.

For decades, America has been the backstop for freedom and democracy around the world. If America does not support freedom and democracy for all, it is likely that in the future there will be freedom and democracy for no one.

Most U.S. citizens have never experienced artillery, rockets, mortars, bombs and hostile fire around them. We have been blessed to have friendly nations and two great oceans as a first line of defense. But the world is now forever changed by technology, and freedom and democracy for all may be threatened by militant sociopathic dictators abroad. At this time, Ukraine is fighting that war for us. We must support them in every way. So far, our sacrifice has been minimal.

Nobody ever said this is going to be easy.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco