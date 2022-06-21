LETTERS: Harelik talks logic, but offers only emotion on guns

Lacking logic

There are quite a few illogical aspects to Harry Harelik’s Sunday column, “Dad’s logic frames gun debate.” First, raising the age to buy semi-automatic firearms to 21 and comparing it to tobacco, alcohol, voting, driving a car, etc. is illogical in that there are variances in the age for those to begin with. Some you can do at 18, others you must be 21. So he is comparing apples and oranges. Illogical. If a person is not mature enough to own a semi-automatic firearm at 18 then they are not mature enough to: vote, enter contracts, enlist in the military, get an abortion and many other things. Voting is the most important because via voting, whether for elected officials, referendums or constitutional amendments, they help enact what laws everybody must live by. You can’t even compare people in the service being trained in the use of the weapons because they cannot be trained to be mature. The age of majority being raised is one thing — and pick an age, whether 18, 21 or other — but stick to that one age as being mature enough to be trusted.

Harelik mentions the AR-15 by name but that firearm and every other weapon he may claim is a weapon of mass destruction, assault rifle or otherwise, is used in fewer homicides than those committed with bare hands. I am surprised that he did not use the phrase “weapon of war” because most firearms in the United States are, in fact, weapons of war. Revolvers going back to the first Colts were designed for military and police. The Smith and Wesson 1899 revolver that many would recognize instantly as the best example of a modern revolver was even named as a military and police revolver. Semi-automatic pistols, whether the Mauser, Luger or Colt 1911, were designed for the military. Lever actions were designed for the military with the Henry rifle during the Civil War for the Union Army. Bolt action rifles came from the 1898 Mauser and with few exceptions all modern ones are the same pattern. With almost no exception, firearms are weapons of war with merely cosmetic differences.

For a column emphasizing logic I saw practically no logic being displayed. Plenty of emotion, but logic tragically lacking.

Wendy Myers, China Spring

Editor’s note: According to the Pew Research Center, 79% of U.S. murders in 2020 were committed with a firearm.

Cornyn sold out

I have been in contact with Sen. John Cornyn. I asked that he not support any new gun laws and that he support vigorously that we apply the slew of current laws and prosecute said laws with vigor. He mentioned that he would support the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Instead he placated the Democrats by pushing red-flag laws that would bypass legal search and seizure, removing property from citizens without due process. The de facto results would be confiscations of firearms without due process violating several constitutional amendments. That is a backdoor way to bypass the Second Amendment.

Salvatore Diventi, Waco

Daily reminder

On the front page of the Waco Tribune-Herald is printed “In God We Trust.” A gentle reminder: Pray, people.

Jan Gentry, Waco