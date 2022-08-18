LETTERS: Having fun being raised in faith; good time to clean up Bosque riverbed

Fun in faith

In late July my husband and I enjoyed an afternoon of endearing fellowship with the Amoses of Providence Villages. Jim Amos is our lifetime friend whose resume reflects quite a splay of respected achievements and service to the rest of us. Simultaneously Jim served as Midway Junior High principal and deacon in his church. Along with his beautiful wife, Mary Frances, Jim entertained us royally that day with his rare melange of brilliance, kindness and vivid humor.

Predictably, mutual reminiscence conjured up Jim’s delightful tales of his transient youthful adventures, most of which personified an amazing grace that seemed to follow him. And to preclude “no left turns.” (Someone needs to write his biography!)

Admittedly, Jim’s recollections stirred my own memories as a farmer’s daughter who grew up just south of Moody. With no indoor bathroom, air conditioning nor central heat, with water hauled by our cotton farmer dad, my sister and I nonetheless were richly blessed by godly parents. One particular — and I’d wager unmatched — vignette illustrates the wisdom of their homespun version of accountability.

Just after sunset on Saturdays, daddy drove us into town and parked diagonally in the town’s only street, there to sip soft drinks and visit with neighboring families. Now here’s the secret of that special era. Teens found friends and relished the freedom of choosing adventures from four venues — a movie theater (with popcorn), a drug store (with soda fountain), an upstairs skating rink and yet another ice cream parlor on the north corner. What an extravagant splay of fun waiting to happen! But here’s the key to that array of adventure: Not a single building had a back door — not one we knew about, anyway. Then by 8:45 the little burg became shadowy and empty. You see, families drove back home to watch the 9 p.m. “Hit Parade” on black-and-white TVs. And to prepare for Sunday school the next morning.

Reiterating, I call those Saturday nights “good old days” because I revere my parents’ mettle for rearing their children in the fear and admonition of God, and for stirring great fun right into it. Hey, Jim, no left turns there either!

Kay King-Hill, Eddy

Clean the bed

After reading the extensive article on the state of the Bosque River in Sunday’s paper and its current condition, l was struck by all the debris of former floods along its route — lots of dead or dried-out trees and ruined fences from years of previous floods.

Along with articles describing our current extreme heat and lack of rain, l have read of possible extreme winter conditions this coming year describing ice storms and other unhealthy events.

I was wondering if there was any way for local citizens to petition local governments and/or property owners to salvage the well-dried-out wood so they could sell it?

If the winter is going to be as extreme as is thought, there would be a market for firewood. The people would have to declare no intentions to sue the property owners for any potential injuries/damage, but this could be a win-win solution to clearing the river beds so water would flow freely when we do get rain, and a means for industrious and hard-working people to gather burnable, heat-producing materials for income.

I know this may sound unrealistic, maybe even stupid, but l really believe in recycling and the old adage “waste not, want not.”

Nancy Marquis, Waco