Permit perils

I appreciate the Trib’s effort to tell the story of House Bill 2827 April 21 on the front page ["City raises alarms over dairy bill"]. But I think it is time to quit dancing around the real issue with this bill and what it means to everyone who lives downstream of the dairies. It may appear to be a simple change without much impact, but nothing could be further from the truth.

All you need to know is one word — general. Here is the first subsection of the proposed bill, with that change:

The commission may authorize the construction or operation of a new concentrated animal feeding operation, or an increase in the animals confined under an existing operation, only by a new or amended general [individual] permit.

A general permit issued by the state agency (TCEQ) does not allow for any input from affected landowners, water drinkers, municipalities or anybody who has a stake in preserving clean water. An individual permit does allow for that input. When I served on the city council the city fought numerous legal battles with the state agency just to have a voice in the permitting process (that was 2010, and we were still fighting). Because it was a general permit, we lost and were denied that opportunity.

When permits were being heard we eventually presented enough evidence of impact that we were allowed to participate in what’s called a contested case hearing. This process took years and millions of taxpayer dollars, but we felt we had no choice. To this date the river is still endangered and not going to receive clean water awards, but it is significantly cleaner and the process of permitting a new CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) is much more demanding. That is what the backers of this bill hope to undo.

If this bill becomes law it will require the city and all downstream landowners to reactivate the war machine of attorneys and engineers. We will be forced to monitor multiple sites for multiple pollutants for many years. It took five-plus years before we began to see changes from the 2001 law. We are all indebted to former mayors Cullen Smith and Linda Ethridge for the work they did to get us where we are today, 20-plus years later. Don’t let that be the last of this fight. Your voice can help kill this bill before it clears the House. There is no compromise or alternative.

Malcolm Duncan Jr., Waco

Alarming math

So the headline reads: "Residential appraisals up 10%: Tax value jump high, not matching last year’s 30%" [April 20 Trib].

Ten plus 30 equals 40. A 40% increase in tax value increases over the past two years. Anyone else see an issue with this? And we wonder why we are constantly reading about housing shortages and homelessness?

With one homestead tax exemption break each taxing year, school budget increases or value increases seem to take it away. A real solution rather than a Band-Aid approach needs to happen for the sake of everyone in the state of Texas. If we want to be the light shining to the rest of America, let’s start at home first.

Scott Smith, Waco