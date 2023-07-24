Heat and humanity

Deaths go unreported and no one seems to care that the Murray Unit women’s prison in Gatesville does not and never has had any sort of air conditioning.

With tin roofs and minimal fans, temperatures rise to well over 100 degrees day and night in the summer.

It would be a crime and would make headlines if an animal were treated in a like manner.

But why would we care? It is not our mother, sister or daughter.

R.D. Tyler, Humble

Lights needed

The only cross street on Imperial Drive without street lights is Jewell Drive. The southern part of Jewell has two new large plants which will increase truck and employee traffic.

The speed limit on Imperial is 45 mph, but I would guess the average is closer to 60. There have been many accidents at this intersection.

I don’t know if it is a city, county or state road. It needs lights to prevent a death.

Butch Highfill, Waco

Editor’s note: Imperial Drive is within the city limits of Waco and is a local road.

Lions Park, etc.

I’m glad the eyesore is gone. It was a fun place years ago, but onward and forward in 2023.

I don’t think we should aim it at children. Maybe have a few water spray items where they can run in it.

We need a walking track because we are going to get killed walking in our streets.

The Dean Highland area still has speeding cars sailing by. Last week, a black low-rider truck was doing donuts on Live Oak Avenue at 28th Street in the middle of the day. This trashy, trashy kid needs to be caught and fined. Children and walkers are around.

It’s so unsafe on our neighborhood roads. The Waco cops need to get strict on speeders and loud exhausts. Fine them and ban the loud exhausts. It’s ridiculous.

We need a dog park. I’m still seeing loose dogs weekly running in the streets. This has to stop. I called in a German Shepherd chained up with a heavy chain in a backyard, water bowl dumped over in 95-degree heat, his tongue hanging out of his mouth. A trashy yard with crap everywhere. These folks need to be reprimanded. This has to stop.

Lions Park needs to be fit for us adults, too, to walk so we are not killed on our streets. Build a dog park so the dogs have a place to go. Waco needs several new dog parks.

Very, very sad.

Kelli Gooding, Waco

Dissenting views

Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer,” just released this week, has presently garnered a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 270 reviews. The film has an audience score of 94%, based on over 500 verified ratings. I have seen the film myself and strongly concur with them.

The Trib, however, chose to print a review in the Friday e-edition by someone critical of the film, and who gave it only two-and-a-half stars.

I feel that you do a great disservice to your readers by publishing such an outlier review, which might dissuade someone from seeing this exceptional film.

Melvin Schuetz, Waco

Editor’s note: According to the Tomatometer system, 2.5 out of 4 stars is considered a “fresh” or positive review, contrasted with “rotten” or negative.