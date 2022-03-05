LETTERS: Helping Ukraine; our broken bail system

Help for Ukraine

On Tuesday morning, my dear friend and MCC colleague learned that her 36-year-old brother, his wife and their 6-year-old son were all shot and killed in central Ukraine the night before.

I urge everyone to contribute to refugee relief. I donate at umcmission.org/?s=Ukraine because all donations go to relief with administrative expenses already paid by people in the pews. The American Red Cross and Save the Children are also good.

I challenge all U.S. owners of assault weapons and ammunition to send them to the defenders of Ukraine. I suggest all militia types head straight for the front lines to really fight for freedom.

Here, I must add that a Feb. 18 letter to the Waco Trib incorrectly stated “President Biden decided to bring Ukraine into NATO,” thus contributing to Putin’s warmongering. The push for NATO membership was made by former President George W. Bush in 2008. I do not blame him; in fact, I agreed with him. But it’s wrong to blame President Biden for something he didn’t do.

I believe the letter writer meant well but unwittingly repeated lies he’d heard from others who are eager to attack our own country and use the Ukrainian tragedy to make political “hay” for themselves, their media and their candidates. If democracy is to survive, we must reject such cynical opportunism, read widely and deeply, and sacrifice our pride and prejudices in the pursuit of “truth, justice and the American way,” which were inculcated in me with my after-school TV viewing. We could do worse than take the old Superman serials as our moral guide.

God save Ukraine. And God save America.

Charlotte Laughlin, Waco

Bail is broken

I would like to add on to Robert Pawlicki’s Feb. 24 column about bail, so that the system is clearly understood.

While, yes, if you can afford to pay bail in full, upon acquittal, your bail money is returned to you, somewhat acting as a security deposit. However, if you have to go through a bondsman, then you will never see your money back. What’s more, Pawlicki failed to mention that bondsmen do not even pay up front the entire price of the bail. They don’t even pay the amount you pay. In some counties, the bondsman may pay as little as $15, regardless of the the amount bail is set at. So, ostensibly, all but a tiny sliver of the money you pay is profit.

Should you be acquitted, the basic message is this: Through no fault of your own, you are out hundreds of dollars, perhaps thousands, for an offense for which you were not found guilty of, or may have even not been a party to.

I would like to add that many people who do not have the financial means available to afford their own bail will likely sit in jail for a period of time while looking for a bondsman, and then, regardless of innocence or guilt, will have the arrest result in either a guilty plea, conviction or some form of stain on their criminal record. Prosecutors appear to be more concerned about winning cases than seeking justice, and defense attorneys are more concerned with making great deals of money than representing all who need defense.

Essentially, our justice system says: “Of you have money, you are entitled to justice. If you don’t, well, tough and good luck.”

Terry Commander,

Bellmead