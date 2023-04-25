Henry for WISD

Dr. Peaches Henry has been a friend and colleague for several years. I am proud to support her as an outstanding candidate for the Waco ISD school board at-large position.

Henry is already very familiar with Waco ISD, as her son graduated from Waco High School. She served as a member and secretary of the Lake Air Middle School PTA, and also served on Lake Air’s campus decision-making committee. She has served on Waco ISD search committees for principals and assistant superintendents. She served as the McLennan Community College Partners in Education liaison to Waco High. These activities provided her with an inside look at Waco ISD.

I know that Henry is very proud of the Lean on Me Mondays tutoring program which she developed to help Waco ISD elementary and middle school students prepare for the STAAR exams. In her current position as a professor at MCC, she teaches high school students in dual-credit classes. She is attuned to the needs of Waco ISD students at all grade levels.

Henry’s wide variety of expertise, 30 years of teaching experience and community involvement on several advisory boards make her the ideal candidate to serve on the Waco ISD school board. She understands the issues facing students, parents, teachers and the community, and can immediately serve as an influential board member.

I have seen firsthand that Henry is optimistic and a team player. She always finds a silver lining and a path forward even when dealing with difficult situations and environments. Wacoans will be fortunate to have such a capable and well-rounded candidate serving on the Waco ISD school board. I encourage voters to elect Dr. Peaches Henry on May 6.

Jackie Rhodes, Waco

SoRelle for MCC

Dr. James (Jim) SoRelle has all the qualifications and more needed to be an outstanding trustee for McLennan Community College, District 3.

He is a longtime Wacoan of 33 years, graduating from Waco ISD’s Richfield High School, with children also educated in our community. He is professor emeritus at Baylor University who was voted “outstanding faculty” in the history department. He is deeply involved in our city, with a long list of volunteer community engagements, including the Community Race Relations Coalition, the Waco Symphony Orchestra board, Mission Waco and the Heart of Texas Regional History Fair.

For many years, SoRelle has strongly supported access for local high school graduates to attend MCC through endowed student scholarships. As a professor, he also understands accreditation standards required of colleges like MCC. He and his wife are also involved in their local church.

With SoRelle’s scholarly background in history, he has been instrumental in educating Wacoans on our own history in civil rights. He has written scholarly articles on “The ‘Waco Horror’: The Lynching of Jesse Washington,” taken students on civil rights tours in the Deep South and spoken at numerous Martin Luther King Jr. Day events throughout our community.

I have known Jim SoRelle for more than two decades and observed up close his genuine compassion and engagement in Waco. He will be an outstanding trustee for MCC in my district. He certainly has my vote.

Jimmy Dorrell, Waco