LETTERS: High school student offers perspective on masking

Student view

I’m a sophomore at Vanguard and I wanted to give insight on masks in school from a high school student's perspective.

Of course I don’t like wearing a mask, who does? However, knowing I have the power to keep myself and others safe by taking one step and wearing a mask, why wouldn’t I? I believe people should get vaccinated and wear a mask. It’s just what people should do.

Luke Williams, Waco

Unvaxxed threat

Almost 7.8 million children under age 18 live in homes where the householders are grandparents or other relatives. This means about 2.5 million grandparents are responsible for grandchildren living with them. More than one-third have no parents of the children present in the home. These grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends are the only protection these children have. If this wall of defense goes, due to COVID-19, these children will become part of the overwhelmed and understaffed Child Protective Services and foster care system.

Also, there are 1.4 million people living in nursing homes in the United States. Their loved ones want to see them. The first round of isolation revealed the sad and deadly results of no contact from a kind and loving touch.