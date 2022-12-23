LETTERS: Holiday verse(s) for Christmas Eve

Christmas poem

Christmas in America is where I’m thankful to be. Our beautiful land of the brave and the free.

Freedom to worship and freedom to pray. Giving thanks to our Savior each and everyday.

The greatest gift of all is not under our tree of pretty lights. It’s the gift of Jesus that came one night.

It’s a wonderful gift from Heaven above.

Given to a sinful world because of God’s perfect love.

A love that is so great and a love that’s so grand. God would send his only Begotten Son to this land.

This gift came with a promise that no one can steal. Believe on the One I sent and you be healed.

I pray this Christmas as the light of this world seems to grow dim. Remember the promise of salvation that comes only from Him.

Have patience believers as you look toward the sky. Our Savior will come back in the “twinkling” of an eye.

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! I say with great joy.

Thank you God in Heaven above for sending us your little Baby Boy.

Raymond Carey, Waco

Chapter & verse

“Unto you is born this day ... a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11) What does the Bible teach about the birth of Jesus Christ?

Where? He was born of a “virgin” in “Bethlehem.” God’s prophets foretold this 700-800 years beforehand. (Isaiah 7:14, Micah 5:2)

When? The Bible does not give the month or day. Man divides history and reckons time by the year of his birth: B.C., before Christ, and A.D., “anno Domini nostri Jesu Christi”, “in the year of our Lord Jesus Christ.” This is A.D. 2022.

Who? Jesus Christ is God and man. The creator, the eternal “son of God ... from everlasting ... who made all things ... was made flesh, and dwelt among us.” (Luke 1:35, John 1:1-14) “God was manifest in the flesh.” (1 Timothy 3:16, KJV) The “virgin’s son” was “Emmanuel ... God with us.” (Matthew 1:23).

Why? “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” (1 Timothy 1:15) “Thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21)

How? “Christ ... did no sin” but lived in perfect obedience to God’s law. In the sinner’s place, “Christ ... once suffered” God’s wrath, curse and punishment “for sins — the just for the unjust”, dying on the cross. (Isaiah 53:3-12, Galatians 3:10,13, 1 Peter 2:21-24, 3:18) God “spared not his own son.” (Romans 6:23, 8:32). He was “made sin for us who knew no sin that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21) “We have redemption through his blood ... the forgiveness of sins.” (Colossians 1:14)

“What must I do to be saved? ... Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.” (Acts 16:30-31)

This is “good tidings of great joy ... to all people.” (Luke 2:10) “Is it nothing to you?” (Lamentations 1:12)

Michael W. Ellis, Belton