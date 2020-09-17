LETTERS: Horrified by Trump, questioning what's OK in public spaces

In 1947 after marrying my mom, he joined the newly formed Air Force as a gunner (bombardier). He was 22. He remained in the military till 1966 when he retired at age 42. His entire life till that point was governed by the military as were my mom’s and mine. Daddy was gone much of the time and in several cases two years. He loved the military and he loved flying, even if it meant missing holidays and birthdays. My mom and I realized this was the life we lived. We were proud of my dad and our other family members who served in the military when the call came.

My dad carried the scars of war not on his physical body but in his mind. He suffered severely from PTSD. I’m sure Trump would have labeled my dad as one of the suckers. Mr. Trump has no sense of shame, no sense of empathy or compassion toward these men and women who have devoted their lives to their country. He sees the military as little green plastic figures you can play with and leave scattered on the floor.

He is beyond despicable. I realize this response is emotional, but maybe if his dad had served in the military and he grew up on military bases, he might feel the way I do.

Donna M. Myers, Waco

