LETTERS: Horrified by Trump, questioning what's OK in public spaces

Beyond despicable
In the name of all that is just and holy, how can any person who claims to be an American patriot vote to re-elect Trump? His denigration of our military is beyond the pale. He used the words “losers” and “suckers” to describe those members of the military who were killed in action, injured or became prisoners of war. He was rude to Gold Star families. These are not the words the president of the United States or any government leader should use in association with our military.
When Trump tap-danced all over John McCain’s memory, some of us were horrified and thought his attitude could go no lower, but of course it has. When Trump was standing over the grave of retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly’s son, killed in Afghanistan in 2010, he remarked to his then chief of staff: “I don’t understand. What was in it for them?” I’m afraid if I had been General Kelly, I would have thumped Trump. His disrespect is beyond any sense of comprehension. Of course, Trump avoided the war in Vietnam because of some magical foot issue.
Many comments made by Trump over the last three years have caused me to yell at the television, but his casual comments regarding the military have caused ire like I’ve never experienced.
A little background: In 1941, my 16-year-old dad joined the Navy and was a gunner on a Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bomber in the Pacific theater. There’s no need to ask what his job was. He returned home in 1945.
In 1947 after marrying my mom, he joined the newly formed Air Force as a gunner (bombardier). He was 22. He remained in the military till 1966 when he retired at age 42. His entire life till that point was governed by the military as were my mom’s and mine. Daddy was gone much of the time and in several cases two years. He loved the military and he loved flying, even if it meant missing holidays and birthdays. My mom and I realized this was the life we lived. We were proud of my dad and our other family members who served in the military when the call came.
My dad carried the scars of war not on his physical body but in his mind. He suffered severely from PTSD. I’m sure Trump would have labeled my dad as one of the suckers. Mr. Trump has no sense of shame, no sense of empathy or compassion toward these men and women who have devoted their lives to their country. He sees the military as little green plastic figures you can play with and leave scattered on the floor.
He is beyond despicable. I realize this response is emotional, but maybe if his dad had served in the military and he grew up on military bases, he might feel the way I do.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
In the streets
Why are public streets that are used to paint messages OK but religious statues and pictures are not OK in public places? I know that some people don’t believe in God, and that’s OK. Their thoughts matter, too. Still, this country was founded on religion, such as “In God We Trust.” In my view, peaceful marching is OK but messages on public streets are not.
Doris Pibil, Abbott
