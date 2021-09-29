LETTERS: HOT Fair criticized for lack of COVID-19 mitigation efforts

I would bet that these students have no real connection to Baylor but are an organized group of outsiders to see how Baylor would react to them. Baylor should have not accepted them in the first place so that they would not have this problem. There are a lot of Christian students who would love to be on this campus, and we are fooling around with this bunch?

This group will probably go through a lawsuit and then when they are victorious, they will move on to another conservative Christian school. They have only one purpose and that is to convince us that their lifestyle is so wonderful. Give me a break!

Myra S. Millard, Houston

Erosion of truth

I am deeply troubled that such a large number of our fellow citizens, many of whom are intelligent and educated, continue to believe the “Big Lie” and other conspiracy theories. It’s not just that they believe these obvious lies but that they do so even when confronted with objective and incontrovertible evidence.