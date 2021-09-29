LETTERS: HOT Fair criticized for lack of COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Unfair conditions
Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo officials: Where do you live?
84 kids and 62,385 adults in Texas. All dead. In less than two months of school, more schoolchildren have contracted COVID-19 than all of last year. Hospitals have the highest rate of occupancy of COVID-19 patients ever.
But no masks at the fair, not even when one is inside. Social distancing in buildings unless too many tickets are sold. Just what are you thinking? Will you have a medical professionals day to let them come see their future patients in the hospital and the morgue?
This is simply reprehensible, inexcusable and just so sad. What has happened to the respect for human life?
Our governor, attorney general and HOT Fair officials, and the 50% of Texans who will not get a vaccine, and from what I observe, 90% of Texans will not wear a mask anymore — a total lack of dignity and integrity.
Ron Beal, Waco
LGBTQ actors?
I saw the protest the LGBTQ students had at Baylor University. Why are these people even wanting to go to Baylor? There are other universities that would love to have them. Supposedly Baylor policies do not go along with this lifestyle.
I would bet that these students have no real connection to Baylor but are an organized group of outsiders to see how Baylor would react to them. Baylor should have not accepted them in the first place so that they would not have this problem. There are a lot of Christian students who would love to be on this campus, and we are fooling around with this bunch?
This group will probably go through a lawsuit and then when they are victorious, they will move on to another conservative Christian school. They have only one purpose and that is to convince us that their lifestyle is so wonderful. Give me a break!
Myra S. Millard, Houston
Erosion of truth
I am deeply troubled that such a large number of our fellow citizens, many of whom are intelligent and educated, continue to believe the “Big Lie” and other conspiracy theories. It’s not just that they believe these obvious lies but that they do so even when confronted with objective and incontrovertible evidence.
This problem reminds me of research about rhetoric and knowledge I conducted from 1976 until retiring in 2019. I frequently discussed the concept of “falsification” — a bedrock principle of science and other arenas of discourse that put forward epistemic judgments (claims to truth). Put simply, this principle suggests that, if one claims something to be true, whether in science, politics or everyday conversation, they should be able to specify precisely what it would take to disprove or “falsify” their claim. Failure to do so indicates that what they say to be true is no more than a dogmatic and less than rational assertion.
Clearly, this is the problem with those who insistently buy into the “Big Lie” and other conspiracy theories. What worries me is the obvious conclusion that a segment of our society no longer lives in a world governed by rationality and logic — and that, of course, forecasts not just a garden variety political problem but the possible erosion of our civilization as well.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin