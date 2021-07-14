LETTERS: House Democrats should be praised for standing up to voter suppression

Good job, Dems
Many criticized the Texas House Democrats for breaking quorum recently to stop the passage of Senate Bill 7, but history shows us their decisive action should be commended rather than condemned.
After the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, Texas enacted many restrictive voting policies. “Black Codes”, implemented by the Texas 11th Legislature in 1866, prevented “any other than white men to serve on juries, hold office, or vote at any election, State, county, or municipal.” Jim Crow laws prohibited Black participation in certain primary elections (1922) and linked voting to poll taxes (1951). These laws weren’t called restrictions at the time; they were presented as necessary protections to the integrity of democracy. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
It wasn’t until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act established federal oversight over election laws in states like Texas, that such restrictions were outlawed, and it was a mere eight years ago that the Supreme Court declared the formula which placed Texas under supervision of the VRA unnecessary (Shelby v Holder, 2013). How disappointing that Texan conservatives have already returned to old habits of actively disenfranchising any population they deem a danger to their continued control over the state.
House Democrats should be celebrated for swiftly curbing this return to the racist legislative patterns of the past. SB 7 (and any similar bill filed in the special session) fails to reflect the American ideals of justice and democracy for all and must be soundly defeated.
Solange Hommel, Killeen
Mandate vaccine
Several of my friends report that people they know tested positive for COVID, even though they were fully vaccinated. I realize that reports like this constitute anecdotal data. However, COVID cases are up 97% in the last week. In addition, Texas is one of 34 states where COVID cases have risen over 50% in the last week and 45 states are moving in the wrong direction. What worries me is that in a little over a month students will return in-person to campuses where there are no mask or vaccination mandates. In view of this, I hope those who have not been vaccinated will care about others and get one, and those of us who are vaccinated will be vigilant, wearing masks and taking precautionary measures. Doesn’t it seem a little silly and ridiculous that the University of Texas requires a meningitis vaccination, yet does not require one for COVID?
Richard Cherwitz, Austin
Checking in
I went for a ride to see how the world was doing. They were in a difficult way, to put it mildly. My first experience was to see women roaming the street as hookers, looking for a men who needed company. The second was being sought after by a homeless person looking for a handout. The next thing was a person asking if I needed a quick fix on drugs. This was not a special day. This was an ordinary day-to-day event.