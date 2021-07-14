LETTERS: House Democrats should be praised for standing up to voter suppression

Mandate vaccine

Several of my friends report that people they know tested positive for COVID, even though they were fully vaccinated. I realize that reports like this constitute anecdotal data. However, COVID cases are up 97% in the last week. In addition, Texas is one of 34 states where COVID cases have risen over 50% in the last week and 45 states are moving in the wrong direction. What worries me is that in a little over a month students will return in-person to campuses where there are no mask or vaccination mandates. In view of this, I hope those who have not been vaccinated will care about others and get one, and those of us who are vaccinated will be vigilant, wearing masks and taking precautionary measures. Doesn’t it seem a little silly and ridiculous that the University of Texas requires a meningitis vaccination, yet does not require one for COVID?