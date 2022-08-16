LETTERS: How the infrastructure bill could bring Amtrak to downtown Waco

Dark Sky city

Waco should become a “Dark Sky” community, where stars return to our night sky. Twenty or so other American communities have achieved this milestone. If Waco could achieve “Dark Sky”status, Waco would become a mecca for tourism.

David M. Orosz, Waco

Amtrak in Waco

There are many important issues concerning our nation and the world, but one is time sensitive that involves us in Waco, which is about to be made in Washington D.C., that will have a major consequential affect upon our transportation future. The issue involves last year’s $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure act that included more than $350 million for Amtrak improvements in Texas. In that law, specifically, was a provision to resurrect the 1970s Lone Star passenger train route, a route that follows Union Pacific Railroad trackage from Dallas to Corsicana, Mexia, Hearne, Bryan-College Station, Navasota, Hempstead, Cypress and on to Houston.

In 1978 that route was terminated and partially replaced by Amtrak’s Texas Eagle, which begins in Chicago and traverses daily south to St. Louis, Little Rock, Texarkana, Longview, Dallas, Fort Worth, McGregor (the closest train depot to Waco), Temple, Austin and San Antonio.

It is most likely that the U.S. Department of Transportation and Amtrak will route the new Lone Star on the UP trackage from Dallas to Houston through Corsicana, but a huge freight container terminal located in southeast Dallas County is causing a potential roadblock. The Union Pacific freight railroad heavily uses that proposed route as its main line to transport freight in 100-car-unit trains to both the Gulf Coast ports and into Mexico, which unduly clogs those tracks — which would create freight bottlenecks and slow the new Lone Star passenger service to a standstill.

However, we in Waco have an alternative plan that would utilize UP trackage from Fort Worth to Hillsboro to Waco, then on to Marlin and College Station. That less utilized route would not only be the same distance as the other route, it would serve both Waco and College Station. We have solicited both U.S. Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas (subcommittee chair of the House Transportation Committee that oversees Amtrak), and Pete Sessions, R-Waco, to help in our efforts to secure our alternate route. Another benefit would be to allow travelers from our area to have rail access to both Houston airports, plus both DFW and Love Field (using the Trinity River Express) by utilizing our excellent multimillion-dollar Intermodal Transit Center in downtown Waco, conveniently close to both Baylor University and our biggest tourist attraction, Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Currently serving on the Waco Transit Board and working closely with the national Rail Passengers Association (the federal lobbying arm of Amtrak), I pledge to make this a high priority of our city’s advisory committee this coming fall.

Roy Walthall, Waco