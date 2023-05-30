Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Funding youth

Through the years it’s been said, even by some people seeking elected positions, that our schools have not been properly funded. As our society has changed, with a fairly large percentage of our youth are no longer from a home with both a father and mother, our schools have been trying to deal with some of the effects of that — security, character counseling, behavioral issues, to mention a few. This, of course, requires more funding.

Our local appraisal districts are tasked with appraising property at full value, and if they are deemed to not have done that, the the school districts could lose state education money. Nearly always, the school tax is the largest on a property. Many of our schools do have nice facilities for education, transportation and athletics. All this takes a good bit of funding, and as society changes, it may require yet additional funds.

Tom Webster, McGregor

Cost of eggs

I’m 14, and I’m with Scout Troop 308 of Waco. I am writing because I need to write about a subject of my choice for my communications merit badge.

Considering the world we live in today, I thought about the thing you hear the most about: egg prices.

When it comes to the price of eggs, you would think it would be $1-$2 per dozen. Sadly, that’s not the case in the United States. The average price for a dozen eggs in April 2020 was around $2.02. Most people now would love to pay that for a dozen eggs. Now, the price is a whopping $4.94 as of March 2023.

So you may think, what is the cause of this increase in price for just 12 eggs? Well, it could be the killing of the chickens due to avian flu. In the chicken industry, if one bird has avian flu the company is forced to kill all the birds in the flock. This causes a supply and demand problem, meaning loss of egg producers, so the egg price goes up.

Zachary Ferguson, Waco

PTSD impact

I attended the recent Vietnam War remembrance Friday — and l have a huge regret by not saying the following:

My purpose in attending this for the first time, despite decades when l could have attended, was to remember my deceased ex-husband. He enlisted as a teen, with his parents’ permission, served two tours and opted to come home after four years when he was just 20. Unfortunately, he was another victim of PTSD, lapsing into increasing drug use after first trying them in Vietnam. We divorced after he found his “party girl,” but remarried because l never stopped loving him.

The story repeated and ended. My story started when l became an RN, working as a psychiatric RN at a local VA medical center. What l regretted was not mentioning that l had chosen to work in psychiatry and PTSD/drug abuse areas during my nursing career. I’d always advocated for mental health/PTSD issues to others in passing, but l missed a huge opportunity to revalidate those issues and how they affect anyone in a veteran’s life, how PTSD is a classic example of “blame the victim,” and how many times mental illness is invisible and silent to others. It can be a person’s private prison and certainly disrupts and limits a life.

I have always believed God opened the door for me to help and l am grateful. I only wish l had been able to mention any of this at the time because this might have been another and perhaps final opportunity to convey a message to help our veterans.

I loved “my” veterans.

Nancy Marquis, Waco