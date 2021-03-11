Letters: Humane Society adoption rule should be reviewed

Too restrictive

I am a middle-aged retired professional, married to a living wife for 30 years. I have owned dogs all of my life. In addition, I have trained narcotic detection canines for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, police service, search and rescue, as well as tracing canines for various cities and counties within Texas.

We own a small farm with two dogs, five cats and 15 sheep. One of the dogs is a 17-year-old red heeler and the other is a one-and-a-half year old kelpie. The dogs are not only working animals, they are also companions and security.

We made the decision it was time to find a younger dog to help with some duties the older dog may not be able to continue to perform. Instead of purchasing another dog, we thought the most compassionate thing to do would be to adopt a dog from the Waco Humane Society.

Upon arrival, I was greeted by a very professional young lady. I provided her with my personal information as well as the information regarding what type of dog I was looking for and the environment where the dogs would be living.