Letters: Humane Society adoption rule should be reviewed

Too restrictive
I am a middle-aged retired professional, married to a living wife for 30 years. I have owned dogs all of my life. In addition, I have trained narcotic detection canines for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, police service, search and rescue, as well as tracing canines for various cities and counties within Texas.
We own a small farm with two dogs, five cats and 15 sheep. One of the dogs is a 17-year-old red heeler and the other is a one-and-a-half year old kelpie. The dogs are not only working animals, they are also companions and security.
We made the decision it was time to find a younger dog to help with some duties the older dog may not be able to continue to perform. Instead of purchasing another dog, we thought the most compassionate thing to do would be to adopt a dog from the Waco Humane Society.
Upon arrival, I was greeted by a very professional young lady. I provided her with my personal information as well as the information regarding what type of dog I was looking for and the environment where the dogs would be living.
The young lady left to speak with her supervisor and upon her return, I was denied a chance to adopt a dog. Reportedly the supervisor had indicated by rule I would be required to bring all of my family and dogs to the facility. This would allow the facility staff to determine if we would all be compatible with the dogs we would potentially adopt. There have apparently been problems in the past with persons returning animals due to failure to adapt to the family’s environment.
This rule would require I load up all the animals on my farm and subject them to travel to an urban area, an uncomfortable environment with many unfamiliar animals and people, not to mention coordinating with other family members’ schedules during business hours.
As I drove away without an animal, I felt guilty and sad that I was not allowed to save one or two dogs, by no fault of their own. I pray this will result in a closer scrutiny of what I consider to be an inhumane practice. This ‘one fits all’ rule of adoption will only serve to restrict and limit adoption of deserving pets. Consideration should be given to an adoption system that considers potential adopters on a case by case basis.
Andy Massingill, Gatesville
We're on our own
Front page headline on Wednesday’s Trib: “Businesses on own for masks.” Nice writing by Mike Copeland, but I think he missed the mark. Since Gov. Abbot abdicated state responsibility to promote the general welfare, each of us must take personal responsibility to ourselves and our neighbors. As a septuagenarian with compromised pulmonary function, death is almost a certainty should I contract COVID-19. I’m wearing my mask for as long as needed. You, my friends and neighbors, are on your own.
Jay McMillen, Woodway
In opening up Texas again for full occupancy for businesses and withdrawing the mask wearing mandate, Gov. Abbott said, “We no longer need government running our lives. Instead, everybody must continue to assume their own individual responsibility.”
I was originally opposed to the movement to defund the police. Now I realize the defunders were right all along. We don’t need government running our lives and expensive police forces. We simply need everybody to assume their individual responsibility. Thank you, Gov. Abbott.
Mike Field, Hewitt