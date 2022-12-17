LETTERS: Hunter Biden's laptop way down on list of problems facing America

Focus, Sessions

Rep. Sessions, as a registered Republican, I am appalled and disappointed at the direction that our leadership in the House of Representatives has announced. If this party is actually going to work on improving our lives and our country, it needs to actually work on those problems, and not on stuff that is strictly party-oriented.

For example, out of the top 200-plus problems that face this country, Hunter Biden’s laptop is about No. 632 — or lower. Numerous other silly and wasteful examples abound, and your constituents call upon you to take leadership and work to promote real, effective and efficient solutions to real problems.

You have had a lot of experience in the legislative process, and we hope you can gather and energize other legislators — from either side of the aisle — to focus on what we need and expect from the next legislative session.

Andrew Griffin, Mexia

Whelan a pawn

In response to Gary Johnson’s letter in last Sunday’s newspaper, he has a legitimate complaint as to who was negotiated (Viktor Bout) for Brittney Griner’s release. However, to lay the blame on the Democrats and President Biden for not getting the release of Paul Whelan is just trying to disparage the party he doesn’t agree with. President Trump tried for over two years to try and negotiate for Whelan, but even though he was buddies with Vladimir Putin, he too was unable to get Whelan returned. Stop using partisan rhetoric to justify your position when you are just wrong.

Second, on a different subject: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is switching party affiliation during her term. If her constituents elected a Democrat and she no longer wants to be a Democrat, then she should resign, switch to whatever party she wants, and run again. She is saying to all that elected her that she no longer cares or supports what the people who elected her think. Switching to independent basically allows her to be bought by whichever party is willing to pay the most for her vote. Sounds like a self-serving move, not an elected official’s move.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway

Assigned reading

Midterm elections reveal a majority of Americans endorsing a political party permitting the murder of pre-born babies. But before the victors celebrate, they would do well to consider God’s perspective in Leviticus 18:21. The Lord’s judgment will fall upon any nation that sacrifices children to the gods of “women’s rights” and convenience. Meanwhile, Christians must earnestly pray for God’s mercy on our nation.

What an appropriate closing that last sentence might have been. But ever-streaming from my schoolteacher mode of assignment for extra credit comes one more challenge: Read Matthew 17:6 and Acts 7:43.

Kay King-Hill, Eddy

Supply, demand

In reference to the Dec. 2 article headlined “Rural counties declare immigration disasters,” one solution is a matter of simple economics: supply and demand. Stop hiring, stop using drugs, stop accepting and using humans being trafficked. Penalize those employers and users of humans through trafficking. Levy a stiff penalty: $25,000 for the first offense.

Daniel Carbajal, Waco