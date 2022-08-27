LETTERS: If Baptist General Convention wants distance from Baylor, give it to them

Good riddance

I read the news last week about the Baptist General Convention of Texas considering changes to its relationship with Baylor University, owing to its approval of an LGBTQ+ group on campus this past spring. The chartering of that group was controversial at this religiously conservative institution, but it was also met with criticism for the limitations and hurdles the university put in place for these students, which is why the unofficial LGBTQ+ group is still active. Having been a professor at Baylor for 11 years, my sentiment if the BGCT decides to sever ties is “good riddance.”

In my time at Baylor, I knew many great colleagues who were cosmopolitan thinkers and gave much of themselves in support of students and colleagues from all backgrounds and experiences (sometimes at their own risk in the face of institutionalized prejudice). I also encountered those who used the BGCT and its views as a shield for their own bigotry and hate. Prejudice does not restrict itself, but once it has root it becomes pervasive.

I served on faculty search committees where a colleague would exclude candidates because she divined from their research interests that they might be gay, and the same colleague Googled candidates and remarked on their race and ethnicity — as if these should hinder their viability as good colleagues. And there are other such people across the university. Such behaviors cause LGBTQ+ and other minority faculty and students to live in fear.

Prejudice is prejudice. Administrators do not hold discriminators accountable, using the excuse of conservative Christian affiliation, antithetical to Jesus’s own attitude of inclusion and support. That only emboldens such personalities.

I can only hope that an even looser relationship with the BGCT, which espouses harmful, antisocial views, would give prejudice less of place to hide.

Nathan Elkins, New York

Fine litterbugs

Thanks for the article “Unsightly on the Brazos” [Aug. 25], and a special thanks to those people in the community who are working to pick up other people’s trash and litter in order to make our city look better and be cleaner. I would love to see the paper stay on this topic about litter in Waco — how bad it is and what is being done to stop it.

The bottom line is that people are littering all over the city. People throw trash out of their car constantly — chip bags, entire bags of fast food, cups, plates, water bottles, you name it. It is a real problem in Waco that hasn’t been addressed like it should. I see it on my street and in the retention pond on the side of my house. It looks like the picture you posted in the paper and it feeds directly into Lake Waco. I, too, pick up other people’s trash daily. It is never-ending.

Most people don’t even realize it is a crime with a fine when you litter (although not enforced in Waco). When you just throw one piece of trash out of your car it doesn’t seem like much until you realize how many other people are doing this. It ends up in the Gulf of Mexico or more often in our drinking water.

It is a real shame and problem that the city has not addressed. We need to set aside money for full-time employees to pick up litter and report people who litter, and put signs out everywhere telling people they will be fined. Unfortunately, just picking up others people’s trash isn’t enough anymore and will never fully solve the problem.

When you litter you poison the water you drink and ultimately poison yourself and your family.

Scott Smith, Waco