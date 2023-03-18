Total non-issue

I said goodbye today to a friend whose family is moving out of Texas. He and his family are moving because they have two children who are transgender, and they are worried about what the future holds for them here in Texas. I hate to see this creative, loving, community-involved family move away and take their many gifts with them to some other lucky community. I’m not especially worried about them — I think they will thrive — but I think it’s a shame for Waco and for Texas.

According to the research I have done, between the years 2017 and 2019 about 1.42% of Texans between the age of 13 and 17 identified as transgender. By way of comparison, 2017 estimates indicate that about twice as many young Texans that same age were experiencing homelessness. Those are the most recent comparable figures I could find.

The whole anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ furor we are currently experiencing in Texas feels to me like a problem that has been created when there doesn’t have to be a problem at all. Good grief! When it comes to LGBTQ matters, we can just let people live their lives!

I know many gay people and a few trans people, and I don’t get what all the anxiety is about. They are just people. The sooner we quit trying to make a big deal about it and learn to accept each other and get along, the better.

On the other hand, we do have real problems — youth homelessness is just one example — that are not getting the time and attention they deserve.

I wish our legislators — and really all of us — would spend as much energy being outraged that some kids are having to couch-surf their way through high school as we do being outraged about the non-issue that some kids are trans.

Ashley Bean Thornton, Waco

For Peaches

Upon hearing that Dr. Peaches Henry was a candidate for the Waco ISD school board, I exclaimed to a friend, “I know of no one who is better qualified.” Affectionately known locally as “Dr. Peaches,” she has devoted her entire life to education. Born in Palestine, Texas, she went on to earn an eye-popping six academic credentials, from a bachelor’s with special honors at the University of Texas to a doctorate at Columbia University. She could have taught anywhere in the world, but committed herself to Waco — and her commitment did not stop at the classroom door.

From 2007 to the present, she has faithfully served on WISD advisory boards, PTA associations, campus decision-making committees and significant search committees. Through it all, she has become a seasoned advocate and passionate voice for quality and outstanding performance in our schools.

Her striving for excellence is vividly exemplified in the academic journey of her son, Corey. Graduating in the top 6% of his class at Waco High, Corey went on to earn a degree at UT. Then he graduated from an elite law school, passed the bar exam, and now practices elder law in New York. Like mother, like son.

Channeling her teaching expertise, Henry has also spearheaded educational initiatives for all of Waco’s sons and daughters — whether as a spark plug for the Lean on Me Mondays tutoring program, writing supportive notes for students during STAAR testing, championing the “Hidden Figures” STEM project, or kick-starting the Greet-a-Scholar Day in the Transformation Waco zone.

Waco’s leaders have recognized Henry’s wisdom and infectious “go-to” spirit by appointing her to the library commission, Dr Pepper and First National Bank advisory boards, and the Waco Leadership Forum. Experience. Expertise. Competence. Commitment.

Jack A. Hill, Waco