LETTERS: Impatient with Waco zoo; busing migrants outrageous, un-Christian; more Jan. 6 fallout

Zoo impatience

I grew up going to the zoo. I am excited about the new penguin exhibit and veterinarian/education building. I am sad to learn that it is costing more than expected, but so is everything these days. The longer wait adds to the cost. So please hurry up and build the entire project that was approved by the voters.

Reid Jones, Waco

Busing migrants

I’m really getting tired of the moronic stunts being pulled by Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis using taxpayer money to send migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities in other states as a protest over the perceived inaction by the Biden administration to “secure the southern border.”

In my opinion, the real culprit is former President Trump who said for five years that he would build a “big, beautiful wall” along the border and that Mexico would pay for it. Well, he built nothing. Then, Steve Bannon raised millions of dollars to build the same wall but absconded with most of the money himself.

If Abbott and DeSantis want to make a political point, send the migrants to either Mar-a-Lago or Bannon’s home. They are the ones who failed to secure the border.

BJ Greaves, Waco

***

Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor ... the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott three years ago on Latino immigrants: ““If we’re going to defend Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” Next day, a racist shooter took matters into his own hands and drove across the state to slaughter 23 people in an El Paso Walmart.

Jesus: “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

Abbott on his mass shipping of migrants to other states: “ ... there’s more where that came from.”

My dear governor, you talk a lot about your faith. Poet Edgar Guest said “I’d rather see a sermon than hear one any day.” We see your sermon. More importantly, Jesus sees it: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.”

Jack Bowen, Fort Worth

Jan. 6 fallout

It is a crying shame when people think that it is okay to put a Trump follower under siege.

Donald Jesus Trump was born to provide us a new savior and assure the Lord’s reign on us.

Mike Pillow has never committed a crime in his life. I know this because he supports our savior, Donald, and wears the universal symbol of Trump’s persecution, the lowercase t.

Sure, doing drugs is a crime, and many believe crack is for stupid people, but would a stupid person vote for our savior, Don? The answer is that public support of our Lord and savior, Donald, is direct proof that crack only negatively affects Democrats.

Dale Hogan, Woodway

* * *

I think it prudent to say that if you engage in violent behavior for the preservation of political interest or a political figure , you deserve any consequence that happens as a result.

It should also be said that you need to stop devoting your life to a political figure, party or ideology because none of those care about you. If you cannot put more than $100,000 into giving them power, they have no interest in what you want or say.

Samuel Culper III, Waco