Black firefighters

I joined the Waco Fire Department in February of 1991. I had a driver’s license and a high school diploma, which were the main requirements to take the entrance exam. At that time there were seven Black firefighters working for a department of approximately 200: Dalton Gooden, Ulysses Barnes, Billy Hammond, A.D. Drakes, Cardell Johnson, Ramonell James and Duck Langston. I hardly got to work with most of them, but they made a certain eye contact with me when our paths crossed. The looks they gave me let me know they had expectations.

When I started dispatching, I got to know Lt. Johnson on a personal level. He encouraged me to do better. He was the first Black lieutenant and he told me he expected me to be a captain someday. I made it to that rank, but my time is up. If God says the same, I am retiring in the next four to five years.

We now have approximately 210 firefighters in Waco. Currently there are seven Black firefighters (not including the chief). Four of the seven work jobs that took them off the firetrucks, so the chances of a Black child seeing a firefighter that looks like them is slim to slimmer. The Waco Fire Department has top notch equipment, the best training, great leadership and new fire stations. One thing we don’t seem to have is a respectable amount of Black firefighters.

I don’t know the solution, but not seeing men of color is the problem. In 30 years, we’re still at seven Black firefighters. Still less than 4%.

Gary Lee, Waco

For Ramirez

Together, we have represented Waco ISD as District 5 trustees for the past 24 years. As a result, we care deeply about this school district, this area and who will represent it next. We also know from experience that the person voters elect will be asked to make important decisions that shape the future of the community.

That’s why we’re supporting Abbie Ramirez to be the next school board member representing this area. We have no doubt that her experiences and values will make her an effective voice for District 5.

From kindergarten at Parkdale Elementary through her graduation from Waco High, Ramirez is a product of Waco ISD schools. She has seen firsthand how they help students discover and hone their talents, as well as where the district’s schools sometimes struggle.

A Baylor University graduate and a former WISD employee, Ramirez has also seen the interconnections between the district’s schools, the community and Waco ISD’s role as one of McLennan County’s largest employers. She recognizes that the decisions made by the school board matter to everyone — parents and educators, yes, but also taxpayers and all community members.

The truth is that the hardest decisions a school board member will make are often the unexpected ones. For example, how should the district keep students and employees safe in the midst of a global pandemic? What matters in those moments is that a school board member will take the time to listen to all voices, and that she is truly invested in the community that she represents. Abbie Ramirez has demonstrated that she will be that school board member.

Emily Iazzetti and

Allen Sykes, Waco