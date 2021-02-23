LETTERS: In praise of first responders and water department crews

Blizzard rescue
In the very worst hours of the very worst ice blizzard day in 100 years, in the midst of having a “medical event,” I was rescued and carried to Ascension Providence Medical Center by four of the nation’s finest: firemen John Berger and Richie Campbell, and EMTs Johnnie and Mason (regret not having their last names).
We all owe a huge “well done” to all these first responders.
Anyone who contemplates reducing resources or assets for these great folks should be met by the British phrase “Are you mad?”
Many thanks to all who helped me, as well as the other thousands performing the same duties in the state of Texas and elsewhere.
It is also true that the nurses, doctors and staff in the hospitals are providing invaluable service despite undergoing extreme stress and danger due to the pandemic, which recently has been made far more difficult and dangerous due to the historic weather conditions and packed facilities.
Charles D. Cook, Waco
Water crews rock
I write with great praise, admiration and appreciation for the hard work and great professionalism displayed by the city of Waco water department, specifically the repair crews during this once-in-a-generation winter storm.
I’m sure my neighborhood’s story was repeated all over the city.
Late on the night of the 16th we discovered a water main leak in our street. We called in and quickly on the scene an inspector arrived and informed us that we were one of many leaks being worked on and that a repair crew would come as soon as possible. The water main was turned off, stemming the river running down our frozen street. Considering the weather and the number of leaks, we feared a long wait.
The next afternoon, a repair crew arrived and began their very tough work in the most terrible of weather conditions. As they worked digging up the street to reach the leak, each household was hand-delivered a letter advising of the need to boil water and that we would be advised in the same manner when that precaution would no longer be needed. The repair crew worked in freezing temperatures well into the night, not leaving till service was restored, not quite 24 hours from first notification.
That morning a city of Waco vehicle went house to house offering bottled water due to the boil order — sort of the cherry on top of this story.
Phillip R. Pierce, Waco
Call them babies
Abortion supporters go to great and absurd lengths trying to dehumanize preborn babies. At the time of a February abortion debate in the New Mexico Senate, Right to Life of New Mexico distributed models of a baby in the womb at 12 weeks. Jacob R. Candelaria, speaking on the floor of the Senate, angrily threw the model into the trash, shouting that the model was “offensive.” Other pro-abortion politicians have described prenatal models as “obscene” and “shocking.”
These models are the type that would commonly be displayed in childbirth education classes and obstetrician offices. Because of an interest I have taken in my retirement, I have several preborn baby models in my home. My 2-year-old grandchild likes to find and hold them. He calls them little babies.
This is the name just about anyone would use unless the person was trying to convince herself/himself and others that it’s okay to promote abortion when deep down they know it’s not okay.
John Pisciotta, Waco