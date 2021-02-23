LETTERS: In praise of first responders and water department crews

I’m sure my neighborhood’s story was repeated all over the city.

Late on the night of the 16th we discovered a water main leak in our street. We called in and quickly on the scene an inspector arrived and informed us that we were one of many leaks being worked on and that a repair crew would come as soon as possible. The water main was turned off, stemming the river running down our frozen street. Considering the weather and the number of leaks, we feared a long wait.

The next afternoon, a repair crew arrived and began their very tough work in the most terrible of weather conditions. As they worked digging up the street to reach the leak, each household was hand-delivered a letter advising of the need to boil water and that we would be advised in the same manner when that precaution would no longer be needed. The repair crew worked in freezing temperatures well into the night, not leaving till service was restored, not quite 24 hours from first notification.

That morning a city of Waco vehicle went house to house offering bottled water due to the boil order — sort of the cherry on top of this story.

Phillip R. Pierce, Waco

