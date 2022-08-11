LETTERS: In public policy, Constitution provides authority for common good

Common good

In his August 11 letter to the Trib concerning Blake Burleson’s column on abortion rights, Tom Harrison raises the important question of authority.

While Harrison appeals to an aspect of religious authority, namely a text (the Bible), appeals to religious authority are often multifaceted, including references to a transcendent power, tradition and personal experience as well as to texts. This holds for a multitude of religious faiths, including Hinduism, Islam and Taoism.

However, while each one of us may refer to her or his own religious authority in matters of individual faith, when it comes to public policy in a religiously diverse, democratic society, it is necessary to appeal to a common nexus of authority. In the U.S., this nexus is enshrined in our Constitution — government by the “demos,” or we the people. The will of all citizens, taken together, is the final authority in a democratic republic.

In the U.S. republic, this collective will is embodied in a tripartite system — the executive, legislative and judicial branches — where we the people elect representatives to exercise power on our behalf. Historically, we not only expect these representatives to legislate and execute laws that we personally desire, but also to use their own capacities for discernment and good judgment to do what they perceive to be in the common interest of all of us.

So, the question of authority comes down to this: “What is the common good?” And here we have a history of philosophy to guide us. For example, utilitarians think that the common good is doing that which is best for the greatest number of people in the long run. Deontologists think that the common good is doing that thing which we could honestly will that all rational people would do in similar circumstances. Let’s work together to articulate that good.

Jack A. Hill, Waco

Vote on it

With the Supreme Court’s latest decisions on hot topic items like gun laws, and abortion, perhaps it is time to start letting the people decide what they want. These decisions are not reflective of what recent polls have shown. Maybe these issues should be put on the voting ballots and see what the people truly believe.

The stance of our highest court seems to be more motivated by politics than it should. The gun laws which they have almost done away with look out for the gun manufacturers but do little to provide common sense measures for the people of this country that they represent.

And maybe you keep them on the ballot every four years and the people can decide again how they want these laws. Allowing a politically motivated court to decide may not work any better than our two-party politics, which clearly has ceased to function as it did in the past.

Clearly our country is changing and perhaps it’s time to try something different for the people.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway