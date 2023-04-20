For Ochoa

I am pleased to recommend Angelo Ochoa for reelection to the Waco ISD Board of Trustees. Keeping Ochoa on the WISD board not only creates continuity, it keeps a financial expert on board as he holds a business degree from Tarleton State University, worked five years with Central National Bank, and taught accounting, managerial accounting, banking and finance, principles of business, marketing, and income tax accounting at the Ron E. Smith Academy of Business & Finance first at A.J. Moore Academy and then at University High School.

Along with his teaching responsibilities, Ochoa also oversaw the school’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. He and his students completed over 10,000 hours of community service and e-filed more than 25,000 tax returns for low income families across Waco, Marlin and Hillsboro. All of this was done at no cost to Central Texas families. Those returns totaled over 40 million dollars in refunds to the Waco community and surrounding areas.

In his time at University High, Ochoa worked with his colleagues to bring a fully functioning student-run branch of Educators Credit Union onto campus to help promote financial literacy throughout the school. The “Trojan Branch” continues to operate today and is the only one of its type between Austin and Dallas. Many of his students who worked at the “Trojan Branch” continued on with post-secondary education in business-related fields and some of his former students are Ochoa employed at ECU as tellers, personal bankers and credit analysts. Ochoa taught for a total of nine years and was named Teacher of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year.

He is currently an investment advisor with Disciplined Investors and remains active in the community, serving on the boards of Educators Credit Union, Greater Waco Legal Services, the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, and of course, Waco ISD.

Ochoa is a lifelong resident of Waco and a proud participant in the school district. His wife teaches in WISD and all four of his children attend WISD schools.

Angelo Ochoa, while a member of the WISD board, has encouraged and voted for improvements to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers and has joined with his fellow board members, administration and staff to oversee great strides in student performance. He has shown a commitment to making WISD the best and deserves the votes to continue on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees.

Jim Smith, Robinson

A little uptight

Regarding “Baylor’s un-Christian land acknowledgment” [guest column, April 12] by Perry L. Glanzer: Dude, really?

The very first thing in our Bible tells us that “God created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1) Do you really think this is not understood? Really? Do you think maybe God is OK with not getting an acknowledgement in every page written by a Christian?

Rather than acknowledge the mammoth advancement in human rights, justice, and Christian actions and responses that Baylor University has made in the past five years — arguably as much or more than has been made in its history prior — you choose to pick apart and criticize the fact that things were not said the way you would have said them in hindsight.

This simply feels exhaustingly self-righteous and self-serving.

Sorry, dude, but not really.

Mary Darden, Waco