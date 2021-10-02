LETTERS: Indian Spring-Carver school merger is a disaster

Disaster of a school

It seems to me that it’s time for the parents of students going to Indian Spring/Carver Middle School to speak up about their children’s safety. I’m a mother of three students at Indian Spring and daily my children come home telling me of multiple fights, kids cussing out teachers and being allowed back in class. Last week, a kid was stabbed with a pencil and apparently there was blood on the floor covered with a caution sign. This past week a teacher was sent to the hospital because a student dislocated her shoulder and she fell into a trophy case.

Multiple teachers have quit and teachers who are pregnant are being told to stay in their classrooms so they don’t risk getting hurt in the hallways. I’ve personally spoken with a couple of teachers who say the Carver principal (since Indian Spring’s principal took a job elsewhere) doesn’t do anything. He blames the teachers. Teachers are not correctional officers, they are teachers. It’s time we as parents voice our concerns to everyone in charge of this disaster of a “school.”

Serenity Rose, Waco

Beliefs wanting