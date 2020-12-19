LETTERS: Is this how you want to be remembered, congressman?

Flores whiff

Congressman Flores, I have debated my response to your actions, and I have decided to pray for you and hope that your heart (and mine toward you) will be softened.

I have had contact with hard working members of your Waco staff and they have been most gracious. I appreciate that.

But you, sir, are forsworn. You took a pledge to defend the Constitution, in fact, “I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

You have made that oath, but this past week you put your hand to a seditious document, not only to deprive 20 million citizens of the right to legally vote, but to continue this horrid state of division saddled on our country. For what gain? For what reason are you forsworn?