LETTERS: Is this how you want to be remembered, congressman?

Flores whiff
Congressman Flores, I have debated my response to your actions, and I have decided to pray for you and hope that your heart (and mine toward you) will be softened.
I have had contact with hard working members of your Waco staff and they have been most gracious. I appreciate that.
But you, sir, are forsworn. You took a pledge to defend the Constitution, in fact, “I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
You have made that oath, but this past week you put your hand to a seditious document, not only to deprive 20 million citizens of the right to legally vote, but to continue this horrid state of division saddled on our country. For what gain? For what reason are you forsworn?
I watched the Republican convention. I was described as a horrible person who hated her country — just because I am a Democrat. I know you have had your unpleasant experiences with Democrats, so much so that you isolate yourself from contact with them. I hope in your retirement that you can come outside your bubble to recognize that there are plenty of Democrats no worse than the Republicans you cling to.
In 2016, many incredulous Democrats had a hard time believing that Trump was actually elected. The most common response from Republicans that I remember was along the lines of, “Get over it, snowflakes. Your candidate lost.”
In the current blizzard of Republican denials, Trump has been coddled in every way imaginable, as he attacks legislatures and election officials who are following the rule of law. With the full power of the U.S. government, he cannot make a reputable case of election fraud. Either there is no fraud or he is one of the most incompetent presidents we have ever had.
This is your swan song, Mr. Flores. Is this the way you want to end your career, supporting spurious treasonable claims of a man who believes if he tells lies long enough and loud enough, the lies become truth?
June Bryngelson, Waco
Can’t complain
Not only during the holidays, but on each and every day, I am so very thankful for all that I have. While others complain of “COVID fatigue” (which is certainly real and understandable), utmost in my mind are children born with lifelong disabilities; veterans who have returned with physical and/or psychological wounds; or those who may be suffering unimaginable pain from cancer, injuries suffered in a car accident or burns from a fire.
What must they be thinking when they hear us complaining about having to stay home or wear a mask? I have to believe they would gladly and willingly change positions with each and every one of us in a heartbeat.
Elizabeth Brochu,
College Place, Washington
