Will they stay?

In her Saturday op-ed about the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum [“Women’s museum needs a course correction”], May Mailman repeated the dog-whistle comment related to Margaret Sanger and eugenics ideas of that earlier time regarding “’feeble-minded’ African Americans.” Truthfully, if any pregnant woman does not eat adequate, nourishing food, their baby’s chances for mental and physical challenges increase. Research has also recognized good, plentiful, nourishing food for the first five years of life for all children is necessary. Just look around the U.S. and the world for examples of young children suffering from malnutrition and early death due to where they have been born and events of that time. It is not a problem for any specific race, it is a problem for the human race.

Also, reading and hearing about all of the current and projected plans for Waco, if l wanted to live in San Antonio or Austin (where l once did), l would be living there today. Granted, towns and cities grow, if healthy, providing residents with amenities, activities, employment and government. However, sometimes it feels the growth is more important to a certain few who benefit via accolades, power and money. Personally, l believe in making things better, too, or keeping things good. People comment all the time they move here because of “how Waco is,” at least at that time. Question: The more we change to be like where they came from ... will they still feel the same about Waco? Will we?

Nancy Marquis, Waco

Henry for WISD

I was delighted to learn that Dr. Peaches Henry is running for the at-large seat on the Waco ISD school board. I have worked with Henry for several years on the scholarship that the NAACP gives in honor of my father and my mother, the Rev. Robert and Mrs. Elwayne Gilbert. I have observed her impressive work on behalf of WISD students from afar. As you likely know, I come from a family of educators, including my father, the first African American elected to the Waco ISD board, and my aunt LaRue Gilbert Dorsey, who taught there for 34 years. I see Henry following in the footsteps of my father and aunt, and I wholeheartedly support her candidacy.

Henry has extensive educational expertise and experience to bring to the school board. She is an educator with a bachelor’s degree education, a degree in English, and a master’s and doctorate in English from Columbia University; a lifetime Texas educator certificate in secondary English; and more than 30 years of teaching experience as a high school teacher and college professor.

Henry’s commitment to Waco ISD is deep, wide and longstanding. Since 2004, she has served on PTA executive boards, campus decision-making committees, search committees and superintendent advisory boards. She developed the Lean on Me Mondays tutoring program to help Waco ISD elementary and middle school students prepare for the STAAR exams. She created the “Hidden Figures” STEM project which focused on female students from WISD middle schools to develop their interest in STEM areas.

Most importantly, Henry champions the students of Waco ISD at every opportunity. If elected to a seat on the school board, I have no doubt that she will continue to be an advocate for them.

Kenyatta R. Gilbert,

Silver Spring, Md.