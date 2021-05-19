LETTERS: It's 'Fast & Furious' at intersection of Valley Mills and Bosque

‘Waco Drift’

Wow! I didn’t realize Hollywood has come to Waco to film “Fast & Furious — Waco Drift,” the latest movie in the franchise, on Valley Mills at Bosque and Cobbs drives.

I got to witness all the screeching tires, speed-shifting transmissions and rapid accelerations on my drive home. And I’m so pleased to know they’re filming with the blessing of the Waco Police Department, because you sure don’t see any cops around to stop any of this fast-paced, fun action. I’m assuming by the complete lack of police presence that any wrecks, accidental “run-ins” or life threatening injuries due to high rates of speed resulting in ambulance calls are sanctioned by the city.

Hooray for Hollywood!

Gayle Stone, Waco

Check paid

An amazing thing happened recently at Trujillo’s restaurant in Waco. I am a member of a national fraternity of military aviators called Daedalians. I want to express how grateful we are because of an unexpected event provided by an unknown person at our last two meetings. We are mostly older retired military members who flew all types of airplanes in all branches of the military in war and peace.