LETTERS: It's 'Fast & Furious' at intersection of Valley Mills and Bosque

‘Waco Drift’
Wow! I didn’t realize Hollywood has come to Waco to film “Fast & Furious — Waco Drift,” the latest movie in the franchise, on Valley Mills at Bosque and Cobbs drives.
I got to witness all the screeching tires, speed-shifting transmissions and rapid accelerations on my drive home. And I’m so pleased to know they’re filming with the blessing of the Waco Police Department, because you sure don’t see any cops around to stop any of this fast-paced, fun action. I’m assuming by the complete lack of police presence that any wrecks, accidental “run-ins” or life threatening injuries due to high rates of speed resulting in ambulance calls are sanctioned by the city.
Hooray for Hollywood!
Gayle Stone, Waco
Check paid
An amazing thing happened recently at Trujillo’s restaurant in Waco. I am a member of a national fraternity of military aviators called Daedalians. I want to express how grateful we are because of an unexpected event provided by an unknown person at our last two meetings. We are mostly older retired military members who flew all types of airplanes in all branches of the military in war and peace.
We did not meet last year due to the COVID-19 restrictions, so we were happy to meet once again the second Thursday of April at Trujillo’s. That night nine members assembled for dinner among the other patrons. We start our meetings with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, which Trujillo’s keeps for us. After dinner as we were leaving, the management told us that someone had paid for all of our dinners. We did not know who to thank. Our May meeting was a special one with our wives and significant others to celebrate Mother’s Day. There were 22 members and guests. Once again, after dinner, we were told that someone had paid for all our meals.
We are truly blessed and humbled that someone or maybe two someones would take the time and expense to honor us as military veterans and demonstrate such a patriotic gesture. We are truly blessed in Waco to have such individuals and we want to express our sincere gratitude for this unexpected gift.
Jack Rochelle, Waco
Missed mark
Daren Bakst and Jonathan Butcher’s recent opinion piece, “Why isn’t school meal program serving only those in need?” [May 14] misses the mark on school meal programs and the federal Community Eligibility Provision.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, millions of families are facing hardship. School meals have been and will continue to be a lifeline for many Texas families as our country rebuilds and recovers.
The Community Eligibility Provision is an efficient program that cuts red tape, eliminates stigma and is one of the most effective ways to make sure kids receive breakfast and lunch in some of our nation’s highest-need schools and districts.
Bottom line, increased access to nutritious school meals helps build a more well-nourished nation where kids can realize their potential, achieve their dreams and compete in our economy. When children get the food they need each day, they feel better, learn more and grow up stronger. Healthier, smarter kids are more likely to break the cycle of poverty and build a stronger, more competitive country. This is good for our kids, good for Texas communities and good for America.