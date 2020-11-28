LETTERS: Jobs are the best solution for the homeless problem

Bruce Huff, Waco

Socialism solved

I hear people complaining about socialism. We can solve this.

Medicare: Pay a certain amount monthly during your work years and when you get to the age the government decides you can get Medicare, you draw it until your saved amount is used up.

Social Security: You pay a certain amount each month during your work years. Then when you get to the age the government says you can receive it, you can start getting a monthly check until your amount saved runs out.

Veterans: If you serve in the military you get VA privileges on the day you are discharged for the number of years you served. If you served two years, you get two years, if four years, you get four years, etc.

Jim Denton, Gatesville

Genius plot

At first I was upset when Trump started filing lawsuits concerning the election, but I have made peace with it and agree with all his enablers — if there is a crime, it should be looked in to.